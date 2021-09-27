The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
'Jerusalem Post' and Yoffi to present ‘Yoffi shel Israel’ Art Exhibition

Art exhibit of Russian-speaking olim highlighting the beauty of the Holy Land to open at Jerusalem’s Skizza Gallery (Jerusalem House of Quality) October 20.

By ALAN ROSENBAUM
 
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 09:56
Yoffi's art exhibition presents the beauty of Israel through the eyes of Russian olim, former inhabitants of a once-great empire. (photo credit: Yoffi)
(photo credit: Yoffi)
A special art exhibit - “Yoffi shel Israel, The Beauty of Israel” - showcasing the works of 36 Soviet-born Israeli artists will launch at the Skizza Gallery on October 20. The exhibition, which will be open to the public, is supported by Russian-Israeli businessman Roman Abramovich and is a joint venture of Yoffi with The Jerusalem Post.  
Yoffi is a family-owned business that produces and markets Israeli gastronomic souvenirs sold in Israel and around the world –including tehina, honey, dates, nuts, halva, herbal tea, olive oil, and more.
Russian-born entrepreneur Arkady Mayofis founded Yoffi in 2015 after he made aliyah to Israel that same year. The word “Yoffi” means “beauty” in Hebrew and is part of the family name. In recent years, the company has expanded its product line and also produces and sells colorfully painted postcards of Israel. Yoffi commissioned leading artists who had made aliyah from the Former Soviet Union (FSU) to create different sets, and today, the company sells five different postcard sets, each containing twelve colorful postcards that combine ancient and modern scenes of the land of Israel, including drawings of Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, and much more.  
Yoffi decided to share the artwork with the public and organized the exhibition. The postcards reflect the artists’ perspectives on Israel, including depictions of local personalities, historical monuments, and breathtaking landscapes, alongside the wonders of high-tech progress. 
The Skizza Gallery, located opposite Jerusalem’s Old City walls at Derech Hebron 12, was founded 15 years ago and is an important center of cultural life for Russian-speaking Israelis. The gallery exhibits artists who have made aliyah from the countries of the former Soviet Union and who unite Jewish and universal values in their creative work. 
‘Making tasty things beautiful’ is Yoffi’s company motto. Arkady Mayofis and his family have succeeded not only in making the food of Israel attractive but have also made the land of Israel more eye-catching, with their Israeli postcard series and the ‘Yoffi shel Israel’ exhibit that opens October 20 at the Skizza Gallery in Jerusalem. The exhibit will run through November 15.
This article was written in cooperation with Yoffi. 


