Jerusalem students to learn Krav Maga in schools

Jerusalem Municipality announced in August a new educational initiative for the new school year, in which teens in grades 9-10 will be taught Krav Maga in schools.

The program will be part of the students' school curriculum and will also include tutorship by the teaching staff and parents.

The program, titled "Krav Maga and Risk Identification - Making Jerusalem a Safe City," aims to touch on the subject of protection and prevention of sexual assault scenarios.

The students will be taught in workshops designed to teach them to identify and prevent situations of social pressure that could lead to dangerous sexual behavior.

Reports of sexual assaults have become more frequent in the past years. In 2020, A 16-year-old girl was gang-raped by some 30 men at the Red Sea Hotel in Eilat. Earlier in the same year, a 19-year-old British woman was gang-raped by a group of Israelis in Ayia Napa, Cyprus.

Krav Maga (literally "contact combat") is a self-defense and fighting system developed by the IDF and taught to IDF soldiers which focus on real situations in Israeli life, such as sexual assaults or terrorist attacks.