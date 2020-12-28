Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra records Moroccan national anthem

Immediately following the announcement of the Israel-Morocco normalization agreement, the Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra recorded the National Anthem of Morocco in honor of the historic agreement. Arranged for the symphony orchestra and choir by Israeli composer and conductor Nizar El-Khater, the rendition of the anthem was performed at the Jerusalem Theater. The Jerusalem Symphony and the Israeli Kehilot Sharot choir were joined via teleconference by Moroccan singers, a truly unique experience in honor of the normalization deal between the two countries. “3 VOIX De L’espoir” (Three Voices of Hope), a Moroccan musical collective helped produce the event. The Jerusalem Symphony Orchestra works to serve as a musical bridge for the diverse population of its city's namesake and as one of Israel’s cultural ambassador to the world. Since its inception in 1936, the orchestra has played an important role in the cultural diplomacy of Israel by touring the world and taking part in the events of the highest caliber. In 2020, despite the coronavirus pandemic, the orchestra expanded its operations and also recorded the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates to celebrate the Abraham Accords between Israel and the UAE.
