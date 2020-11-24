Jerusalem will light up in purple for people with disabilities

The city of Jerusalem will light iconic buildings in purple in honor of the International Day of Disabled Persons, which takes place on December 3. in order to raise awareness for incorporating children with disabilities into society. The color purple was chosen due to the cooperation with the Shalva organization, with which the color purple is associated with. The buildings in Jerusalem which will be illuminated in purple include the Chords Bridge, Jerusalem city hall's building in Safra Square, as well as the Teddy Stadium.This is the second year in which this cooperation takes place. While in 2019 Jerusalem was the only city to participate, this year will include several more cities. The Shalva organization was founded over 30 years ago and has had a tremendous influence on Israel's policy on disabilities. They continue to operate around the clock with rehabilitative services and programs for over 2,000 individuals with disabilities and their families.
