The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Katya Gervits - A key connection at a young age

The 13-year-old is a contestant in the forthcoming Pnina Salzman Young Pianists Competition, which is due to take place, for the eighth time, at the Kfar Saba Conservatory February 8-18.

By BARRY DAVIS  
FEBRUARY 4, 2021 17:37
KATYA GERVITS: My mother said I should trying playing the piano, and that it would be good for me, and she was right (photo credit: EDWARD STERN)
KATYA GERVITS: My mother said I should trying playing the piano, and that it would be good for me, and she was right
(photo credit: EDWARD STERN)
Youngsters who hit the fast track, in any walk of life, often find the pace too hot to handle. But there seems to be little chance of that happening with Katya Gervits.
The 13-year-old is a contestant in the forthcoming Pnina Salzman Young Pianists Competition, which is due to take place, for the eighth time, at the Kfar Saba Conservatory February 8-18.
In fact, the teenager is not the only member of her family vying for success on the ivories, with her sister Lisa, just over a year her senior, also in the lineup.
The biennial contest offers total cash prizes of NIS 50,000, but, more importantly in professional terms, the winners in the various age categories will also be offered the chance to perform with some of the country’s leading classical ensembles.
Tenderness of years notwithstanding, Gervits is something of a seasoned campaigner, having strutted her burgeoning stuff the last time out, in 2018.
“I was a bit nervous, but it was also exciting,” she says. “I felt I had to show them who I am.”
That is, indeed, a tough ask for an 11-year-old, although she has been at it for a while, and has had plenty of home-based support for her artistic endeavor.
“My mother is still my piano teacher,” she chuckles. “I have been learning with her since the age of four.”
While she was gently guided toward music in early infancy, Gervits says she has no problem with the parental intervention. “My mother said I should trying playing the piano, and that it would be good for me, and she was right.”
It was only natural for her to try her fledgling luck out on the key.
“I think my sister started just before me, I don’t really remember, but of course I always saw my mother playing the piano at home. Anyway, if there’s a piano at home, why not try out on it?” she sagely observes. “Also, I went to a lot of concerts.”
That started even before Gervits could consider the logistics of finding her way around the keyboard. It was something of a prenatal overture to her current efforts. “My mother went to concerts when I was still inside her,” she laughs.
By all accounts the youngster has made great strides. She placed second in her age category in her inaugural participation in competition, playing a repertoire that took in works by Chopin, Bach and Haydn.
“My mother chose the pieces,” she notes.
This time round Gervits is being a little more adventurous with her score selection. “This year I’m playing works by Bach, an étude by Chopin and a few works by (65-year-old Russian composer) Leonid Desyatnikov. He has a work with seven parts, and I’m playing four of them.”
The 13-year-old says, naturally enough, she wants to play the pieces to the best of her ability, but will also be looking to stir the feelings of her Zoom audience members, and to entertain them in the process. “I connected strongly with the Desyatnikov pieces. There are three funny ones and one very sad one. I would like people who hear the works to feel the emotion. I hope I manage to evoke that.”
As Gervits has progressed to a more senior age category of the competition, since her debut showing, she will be up against it, but she seems to be maintaining an even keel in the run-up.
“I don’t have any expectations of winning the competition,” she states. “I just hope to do the maximum, and to move everyone, to enjoy myself.”
That’s a pretty mature and sensible approach, and, with her natural gifts and familial backdrop, we may get to hear a lot more of the young pianist in years to come.
For more information about the Pnina Salzman Young Pianists Competition: https://www.competitionkfarsaba.com


Tags music Kfar Saba piano
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Netanyahu's plan to fight Arab sector violence is too little, too late

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Even with 80 seats, the Right will be stuck on 'Yes, Bibi,' 'No, Bibi'

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: Lost in space lasers controversy

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert

Michaeli is the opposite of everything Netanyahu represents - opinion

 By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr and other reasons for glee in Ramallah - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
2

19-year-old hospitalized in ICU days after receiving second Pfizer vaccine

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel
3

Israeli scientists say they’ve found ‘Achilles’ heel’ of cancer cells

A tray containing cancer cells sits on an optical microscope in the Nanomedicine Lab at UCL's School of Pharmacy in London May 2, 2013.
4

Just 0.04% of Israelis caught COVID-19 after two shots of Pfizer vaccine

Sheba Medical staff members receive the second round of the COVID-19 vaccine, at the Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer, January 10, 2021
5

How automation will soon impact us all

ROBOTS DANCE in a Boston Dynamics robotics company video posted on December 29.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by