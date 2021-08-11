The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

‘Kinneret: Sea of Life’ gets up close and personal

Alpert became so close to the swamp cats he virtually adopted them and his love for the creatures and for the Sea of Galilee shines through in every frame.

By HANNAH BROWN  
AUGUST 11, 2021 22:18
A SCENE FROM 'Kinneret: Sea of Life' (photo credit: TRANSFAX/MOSHE ALPERT)
A SCENE FROM 'Kinneret: Sea of Life'
(photo credit: TRANSFAX/MOSHE ALPERT)
If you love nature and enjoy tuning into the National Geographic channel when you can’t go hiking yourself, you will be happy to know that Israel has a great nature photographer/cinematographer, one whose work rivals anything you will see filmed anywhere in the world, Moshe Alpert, and that he has just released a new movie, Kinneret: Sea of Life. 
He has made several previous films, among them Land of Genesis (2010) and A Tale of a Wolf (2013) and his new film focuses on a swamp cat (they are also called reed cats and jungle cats in English) that lives alongside the Sea of Galilee. Cat lovers will flip over this movie, since the swamp cats look to be very close cousins of domestic cats. Every year, technology advances at a great clip and Alpert is able to use the new techniques and equipment to get even closer to his subjects than ever before. The result is an extraordinarily beautiful film, one that will thrill even the most jaded viewer with its breathtaking images of the natural world and shows the animals up close and personal in a way that no hiker will ever be able to see. 
This movie shows the life cycle of a cub and her mother from her days learning to fish all the way to her mating, having her own cubs and passing on her survival skills to them. It features amazing underwater photography of the cat swimming – you won’t call it the “doggy” paddle anymore after you see this – and it also focuses on the rest of the flora and fauna in and around the Kinneret. There are gorgeous time-lapse shots of sunsets and sunrises over the water, as well as underwater shots of fish, and much above-ground photography of cats and other marine life. This includes extraordinary shots of birdlife along the Kinneret, showing cormorants and many other types of birds. The scenes of winter rain falling on the lake are especially lovely. 
While the film is aimed at children and it will undoubtedly help build respect in them for nature, parents should realize that there are several scenes that young children may find upsetting. These occur when a swamp cat meets a bad end (a scene that is tastefully filmed but may still shock kids) and when some of the animals partake of the buffet that we can call the Circle of Life, especially when birds nosh on their neighbors’ offspring. 
While I do recommend this film for everyone who loves nature, it is not without flaws. At about 90 minutes, it will strain the patience of many young viewers and even adults may find it slow going, especially if you are used to National Geographic episodes that cover the entirety of, say, the Sahara Desert in 60 minutes. The narration, obviously geared for children, is at times cloying and tends to anthropomorphize the cats in ways that I would think even this genre had outgrown. While the female cats clearly have instincts to protect and teach their young, we have no reason to think that when they mate, they are mindful of an obligation to carry on the species, as the narration suggests. Uri Ophir’s symphonic score provides a fitting accompaniment for the story, but the songs, geared toward children, become grating and do not underscore the images on screen so much as distract from it. 
What is fantastic in this movie is the beauty and intensity of the photography, which brings us so close to these creatures. The patience and skill necessary to capture these breathtaking images is incredible. According to the press kit, Alpert became so close to the swamp cats he virtually adopted them and his love for the creatures and for the Sea of Galilee shines through in every frame. Alpert, who was a longtime news cameraman for CBS and other news outlets, has said that after decades of photographing human violence, he longed to bring nature to the screen, the nature he grew up with in Kibbutz Afikim in the Jordan Valley, near the Kinneret. I hope this movie will inspire audiences to fall in love with nature and to help preserve it, which is clearly the director’s intention. 


Tags culture cinema nature Culture in Israel Cats
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Is Bahrain a key player in Israel's diplomacy in the Middle East?- Opinion

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

Is there a bias against women on social media? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Do Jewish studies courses require warning labels?

 By GIL TROY
Dan Diker

Disentangling antisemitism from political criticism of Israel - opinion

 By DAN DIKER
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will a gold medal introduce civil marriage in Israel? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Israeli scientist says COVID-19 could be treated for under $1/day

Ivermectin
2

Israel won't let Olympic gold medalist Dolgopyat marry

Tokyo 2020 Olympics - Gymnastics - Artistic - Men's Floor Exercise - Final - Ariake Gymnastics Centre, Tokyo, Japan - August 1, 2021.
3

COVID: 90% of patients treated with new Israeli drug discharged in 5 days

A PATIENT is administered Prof. Nadir Arber’s EXO-CD24 COVID-19 treatment.
4

Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine linked to rare cases of eye inflammation - study

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
5

Pfizer CEO's Israel visit canceled because he is not fully vaccinated

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla introduces US President Joe Biden as the president toured a Pfizer manufacturing plant producing the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine in Kalamazoo, Michigan, US, February 19, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by