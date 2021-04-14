Lead actor from Netflix hit Shtisel to headline JNF-USA event

Jewish National Fund-USA’s ( JNF-USA ) Women for Israel will host the largest national WFI event of the year on May 10, featuring Michael Aloni — the actor best known for his roles in the award-winning Netflix original series Shtisel and When Heroes Fly.

Aloni will be interviewed by Danna Stern, Managing Director of Israel’s yes Studios, who Hollywood Reporter credits with “turning Israel into a global television powerhouse.” Event attendees will get an exclusive look into the actor’s “20-year overnight success story” and what it’s like to work on a show nominated for 16 Israeli Ofir awards (the Israeli version of the Oscars), including Best Drama. They will also receive an exclusive sneak peek at Aloni’s new TV show based on the international best-selling book, The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem.

The free event will be held on Zoom at 12:00 pm PT and 7:00 pm ET on May 10. Viewers can register at jnf.org/wfivirtualevent.

Aloni became popular among Americans after the hit show Shtisel started streaming on Netflix. The series, which launched its highly awaited third season on March 25, follows a Haredi family living in an ultra-Orthodox neighborhood of Jerusalem and became an immediate worldwide success in religious and non-religious households alike. Aloni plays Akiva Shtisel, an artist who paints and sketches beautiful masterpieces and, according to the New York Post, “takes in the world’s majesty through dazzled, glass-green eyes.”

“JNF-USA Women for Israel has quickly become one of the most philanthropically impactful groups in the US, and a lot of that has to do with powerful women who are leading our movement to new heights,” said National Event Co-Chair Rhonda Forman. “Unlike much of the corporate sector, the philanthropic world is driven by women. We are not only part of the conversation; we are leading it,” added Co-Chair Beth Moskowitz.”

“Hand-in-hand with our affiliates, JNF-USA’s Women for Israel continue to drive change throughout the Jewish world,” said National Event Co-Chair Sara Cannon. “If you’re looking to make an impact, and supporting an organization where women have an equal say at the decision table is important to you, you should make JNF-USA your voice in Israel.”

