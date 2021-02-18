Lighting up in Jerusalem with Follow the Lights

All told, 22 standout buildings and structures will be illuminated, with a variety of eye-catching designs, to give passersby something brighter to glimpse, and add a little joy and color to their lives as they go about their business in the city.

The aesthetic enhancement roster will also greet out-of-towners as they arrive from the west, with the Bridge of Strings giving incomers an exciting polychromic intro to Jerusalem, with other festive spots including the Supreme Court bridge, the Knesset, Israel Museum, David’s Tower, the YMCA building, the Khan Theater and First Station.

Jerusalem Follow the Lights was jointly initiated by the Ministry of Jerusalem and Heritage, the Jerusalem Municipality , the Jerusalem Development Authority and Tourism Ministry.

The layout was designed by lighting artist Gil Teichman, with Meirav Eitan and Gaston Tzahar serving as artistic directors of what promises to add a little light and color to life in the capital as, hopefully, we edge back to some degree of normalcy. The citywide works take in dynamic projections on walls, interactive video installations, spectacular laser shows and a musical installation at the First Station.

And it won’t just be a feast for the eyes. You can, of course, just make do with a fun eyeful of the creations from inside your own car. Or you can enjoy a more immersive hands-on experience at each site by activating a console which provides the technical and conceptual backdrop to the work in question, and how to go about taking part in an interactive activity there. And, just in case you’re feeling a little hungry, the apparatus also enables you to order some takeaway vittles from any of a bunch of local eateries, including Pizza Flora, the Hatzot Restaurant and Nocturno, which will provide suitably tailored packaged dishes.

The organizers will also suggest a route to take around the illuminated spots, or you can just go with your own personal flow. Those looking to shake a leg and get an extra adrenalin rush can achieve that without ever stepping outside at the First Station parking lot. A specially designed active musical installation allows visitors to enjoy a seated jig from the comfort of the car. In case the weather turns out to be on the inclement side during the 10-day illumination program, that sounds like just the ticket for a healthy, uplifting trip.

