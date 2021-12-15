The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israeli News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium
Jerusalem Post Israeli News Culture News

Lone wolves dance

In his new duet with dancer Shiraz Dagan, Kittens&Puppies, which will premiere this weekend during the Culture and Sport Ministry’s Curtain Up Festival, Gilad Jerusalmy explores the animal inside.

By ORI J. LENKINSKI
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2021 20:35
GILAD YERUSALMY and Shiraz Dagan in ‘Kittens&Puppies.’ (photo credit: YAIR MEYUHAS)
GILAD YERUSALMY and Shiraz Dagan in ‘Kittens&Puppies.’
(photo credit: YAIR MEYUHAS)
There is a certain confusion when it comes to the public image of wolves. 
On one hand, we accept that some wolves prefer solitude, hence the term “lone wolf.” On the other, we are confident that wolves’ best chance of survival is in a pack. 
To Gilad Jerusalmy, these ideas are not mutually exclusive, rather, they give a glimpse into the complex world of one of Earth’s most beautiful creatures. And perhaps, they offer a reflection of our own tendencies as humans in society. 
In his new duet with dancer Shiraz Dagan, Kittens&Puppies, which will premiere this weekend as part of the Culture and Sport Ministry’s Curtain Up Festival at the Suzanne Dellal Center in Tel Aviv, Jerusalmy explores the animal inside. 
Jerusalmy, 32, is one of the most in-demand artists in the Israeli dance community today. He started out as an actor and then switched gears to study dance at the Maslool Professional Dance Program and at Austria’s Salzburg Experimental Academy of Dance. He has performed in works by a long list of choreographers including Niv Shenfeld and Oren Laor, Rachel Erdos, Dana Ruttenberg, Olivia Court Mesa, and currently splits his time with Europe, where he works with Emanuel Gat. Jerusalmy balances out conveying the choreographies of others with his own creations, which are thoughtful, precise and political in an unconventional sense. In addition to his life on stage, Jerusalmy teaches adults and children around Israel. 
Outdoor performance of the Vertigo Dance Company by the Suzanne Dellal Centre on June 30. (credit: COURTESY OF THE SUZANNE DELLAL CENTRE.)Outdoor performance of the Vertigo Dance Company by the Suzanne Dellal Centre on June 30. (credit: COURTESY OF THE SUZANNE DELLAL CENTRE.)
“The process for this piece began in Berlin, where I received a residency at Dock 11 through Machol Shalem Dance House,” he says over an oat milk cappuccino at Edmund Coffee in southern Tel Aviv. It is late afternoon, and a storm is blowing into the city, creating an apocalyptic glint over the outdoor tables. Rain begins to spatter on our table but, a thrill-seeker, Jerusalmy prefers to stay outside, close to the action. He wears a bright purple sweatshirt, is toting a yoga mat and has red nail polish on one hand and green on the other.
“I was very alone in Germany. The loneliness was a big feeling there. I became very busy with my social image, with what I am in society and how I perform myself. This was in contrast to my inner world, which was full of pain, suffering, passion and urges. I was thinking about how hidden these things are from the outside eye.”
Upon returning to Israel, Jerusalmy began a second residency, this time at the Menashe Dance Studio. This is the home to Carmela Dance Group, a pre-professional company directed by choreographer Noa Shiloh. “I made a piece for Carmela last year during which I met Shiraz. I knew I wanted to work with her,” he explains. “I originally wanted a big cast but when I entered the studio with Shiraz, there was something very strong. We were a man and a woman, and that evoked so much. I was interested in looking at a man and a woman dealing with intimacy where it is clear that the man is queer. I’m masculine but I have a strong feminine side and Shiraz is the mirror image of that.”
In Dagan, Jerusalmy saw a reflection of his slightly younger self. Dagan is muscular, intense and wild, as is Jerusalmy. Both embody a type of explosive energy that is captivating on and off of the stage. “She’s different from me and I knew her body would bring something new out of my material. But she is also a very hard worker and in this strange way, working with her was like seeing a female version of myself at 25.”
Working with Dagan opened a new chapter for Jerusalmy, who, until now, had worked with either the male body or with his mother. In his first duet EARTH (female), Jerusalmy danced alongside Tomer Giat, both in underwear. In Separation Pangs, he was joined by his mother on stage. And in the solos Pil-Pilon and Penetration, which is a dance film, he focused on his own form to convey themes of sexuality, intimacy and desire. These themes are very much present in Kittens&Puppies. 
“We are looking at social codes through animalistic behavior. I looked at wolves, at the lone wolf versus the desire to be in a pack, at the self that is wild against the self that is social. That notion carried through the entire process. We are like animals in a cage that the audience visits and interprets in their own way,” he says. “We are like family, siblings, lovers and also total strangers and everything else that exists in nature. We go through these states. We are two hunks of meat and emotion.”
As with all of his works, Jerusalmy is certain that not everyone will love Kittens&Puppies. “I’m growing to accept this fact. It’s not a narrative piece, it’s not theatrical. There are no clear emotional codes. We want it to be parts in a sequence.”
He adds that this is his first work with music and that while the costumes are minimal, he called on veteran costume designer Veronika Szor to craft the clothing for this work. The work will be performed in Inbal Theater, a first for the Curtain Up Festival, which usually prefers the main stage of the Suzanne Dellal Center. The festival will also include shows in Kfar Blum and at the Machol Shalem Dance House in Jerusalem. 
Jerusalmy will be joined in the Curtain Up Festival program by choreographers Lior Tavori, Olivia Court Mesa, Shaked Mochiach, Stav Marin and Merav Dagan, Uri Shafir, Andrea Costanzo Martini, Omri Drumlevich, Annabelle Dvir and Rebecca Laufer with Mats van Rossum. The festival was led by artistic directors Dana Ruttenberg and Oded Graf. 
Kittens&Puppies will be presented as part of Curtain 4 in Tel Aviv on December 18 and 24, in Kfar Blum on December 19 and in Jerusalem on December 22. For more information, visit www.curtain-up.co.il


Tags culture music dance
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

There must not be a second Nakba - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Anti-Zionists rob US Jews of their Zionist dreams - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

The toxic discourse that endangers lives - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ahmed Charai

Abraham Accords herald a new normal for Israel, Arab allies - opinion

 By AHMED CHARAI
Kenneth Bandler

We should invest in a shared Arab-Jewish society - opinion

 By KENNETH BANDLER
Most Read
1

'3 shots Pfizer COVID vax 4x less effective against Omicron than Delta'

An illustrative photo of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.
2

Most reported US Omicron cases have hit the fully vaccinated -CDC

Empty Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine vials for children aged 5-11 are seen in Collegeville, Pennsylvania, US, November 6, 2021.
3

Israel extends ban on foreigners, 3-day isolation for jabbed travelers

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett speaking in a press conference on the new COVID variant discovered in South Africa on Friday, November 26, 2021
4

Protein component could be added to COVID vaccines to protect against new variants - study

A medical worker carries RT-PCR swab tests at a pre-departure coronavirus disease (COVID-19) testing facility, as countries react to the new coronavirus Omicron variant, outside the international terminal at Sydney Airport in Sydney, Australia, November 29, 2021.
5

Large asteroid stronger than nuke heading towards Earth late December

Asteroid (illustrative)

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by