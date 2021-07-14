The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Loony ‘Lotus,’ cunning ‘Catch’ and rioting robots await on TV in Israel

It’s challenging to find a movie that the entire family can enjoy together, but the Netflix movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines is the rare film that could work for everyone.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 14, 2021 20:08
‘THE MITCHELLS VS. the Machines.’ (photo credit: NETFLIX)
‘THE MITCHELLS VS. the Machines.’
(photo credit: NETFLIX)
The White Lotus, the strange new HBO series created by Mike White, the writer/producer/actor who was behind School of Rock, Enlightened and Chuck & Buck is a dark satire set at a Hawaiian resort. White specializes in stories about not conventionally likable characters, full of complicated plots, twists – and humor. You will find yourself laughing when you didn’t expect to and sad when you thought you would smile. 
It is now running on Cellcom TV, as well as on Hot HBO and Hot VOD and Next TV, and on Yes VOD and Sting TV. 
The story opens in an airport in a Hawaiian island, where we learn that a body is about to be loaded on a plane to Honolulu and that one passenger waiting to board, Shane (Jake Lacy of Girls and the High Fidelity remake), just spent his honeymoon at a resort called the White Lotus where someone died. The story flashes back to a week earlier and we meet a number of characters, both the guests and staff of the White Lotus. 
Shane is there with his new bride, Rachel (Alexandra Daddario of the Percy Jackson movies), and is more interested in whether or not they have the best suite than he is in his wife. Nicole (Connie Britton of Friday Night Lights and Dirty John) is a hi-tech mogul obsessed with rearranging the furniture in her suite, while her husband, Mark (Steve Zahn, a great character actor who was in Out of Sight, Treme and so many other series and films), decides brutal honesty is the best policy after he gets two disconcerting pieces of news. Their children, naturally, would rather be anywhere than with their parents on this vacation. 
Jennifer Coolidge (Legally Blonde) is a lonely heiress there to scatter her mother’s ashes. Armond (Murray Bartlett who was in the Tales of the City remake), the manager, is a recovering alcoholic who gradually becomes unhinged. Any of the characters could be the victim – or a murderer – and the series has slow-burn suspense. While it may not always be easy to watch – and there is quite a bit of nudity, often at the most unexpected moments – The White Lotus has many virtues, including the gorgeous tropical setting and the fact that it acknowledges that many people get bored and stressed while on vacation, even when they are in beautiful places. Unlike so much of what is on television, you never know where it’s going, and if you are on a staycation this year, The White Lotus will make you feel better about being at home. 
Another HBO title, the documentary series Catch and Kill: The Podcast Tapes, is available on Cellcom TV and on Yes VOD and Sting TV, and will be broadcast on Yes Docu on July 19 at 10 p.m. This is a look behind the scenes with Ronan Farrow, who broke the news of the Harvey Weinstein scandal in The New Yorker magazine after starting to report the story of NBC News. It’s a look at the obstacles he faced when trying to tell the inconvenient truth about the then-respected and powerful media magnate. There is no new information on the scandal itself, but those interested in how media operate will want to see this. 
It’s challenging to find a movie that the entire family can enjoy together, but the Netflix movie The Mitchells vs. the Machines is the rare film that could work for everyone. The trailer and the description of this movie – which is about how an ordinary family driving their older daughter to college in California ends up saving the world from a robot apocalypse – don’t really give a sense of how smart and funny it is. In spite of the sci-fi premise, the appealing characters behave much like a real family would. It’s a gentle satire on how screen-centered many people’s lives have become, and it features several great running jokes about a tech mogul who has been outsmarted by the operating system he created and robots that can be duped by some very low-tech tricks. 
If the lackluster Wonder Woman 1984 made you nostalgic for the original, you can see Wonder Woman on Hot Cinema 2 on July 20 at 10 p.m. And if you are yearning for a real-life Wonder Woman, Erin Brockovich, now streaming on Netflix and based on a true story about a working-class single mother (memorably played by Julia Roberts, who won an Oscar for her performance) who helps a lawyer (Albert Finney) bring a powerful utility company to justice for dumping chemicals into a residential area, should fit the bill. The movie is more than 20 years old, but the only thing dated about it are the cellphones. 


Tags television netflix HBO
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

15 years later, Hezbollah is still a threat to Israel - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by