The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Celebrity News & Culture

‘My Unorthodox Life’: Netflix mixes glitz with glatt in new series

This is a series for people who enjoyed Unorthodox starring Shira Haas, but found the heroine’s decision to bring meaning to her life through classical music and befriending young artists tedious.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 13, 2021 20:15
JULIA HAART in ‘My Unorthodox Life.’ (photo credit: NETFLIX)
JULIA HAART in ‘My Unorthodox Life.’
(photo credit: NETFLIX)
Imagine a reality series where the drink of choice is Manischewitz wine and you will have some idea of the vibe of the new show, My Unorthodox Life, which starts streaming on Netflix on July 14.
Although, truth be told, the chic Haart family favors trendy cocktails. This is a series for people who enjoyed the fleeing-from-the-ultra-Orthodox-world plot on the miniseries Unorthodox starring Shira Haas, but found the heroine’s decision to bring meaning to her life through classical music and befriending a group of young artists tedious. The alternative to Orthodoxy in this series is the glitz of the Real Housewives franchises or any of the Kardashian shows. 
To say Julia Haart, the centerpiece of the series, has an unusual background would be an understatement. She grew up ultra-Orthodox in Monsey, New York, studied at Bais Yaakov schools, married within the community and had four children. But in her 40s, finding the lifestyle stifling, she fled and became a shoe designer, eventually becoming CEO and co-owner of the modeling agency Elite World Group and the creative director of the company’s first fashion collection, e1972. Another part of the story is her marriage to a rather quiet Italian hi-tech entrepreneur, Silvio Scaglia. She favors cleavage-baring blouses, skintight leggings and stiletto heels and wears them well. 
The series is a by-the-book reality show, with the ultra-Orthodox background providing novelty. Every moment feels choreographed for the cameras, every word and intonation mimics the speech patterns of the Kardashians and other TV stars. It also features the de rigueur shots of the Manhattan skyline and other locations (Paris, the Hamptons, even Monsey), with clouds flying by fast, pulsing music on the soundtrack and the sit-downs where the participants rehash whatever we have just seen them do. 
Some of the series is about Haart’s fashion-industry career, but much of it is about her children. Her two older offspring, Batsheva and Shlomo, were young adults when she left home and are still somewhat observant. Batsheva, married to Ben Weinstein, is a “lifestyle blogger” who works at helping models perfect their Instagram accounts. Her husband is a real-estate agent who is frustrated with his job and wishes he had gotten a better secular education in yeshiva, one of the show’s more effective criticisms of the ultra-Orthodox world. While you or I might advise him to go back to school, his mother-in-law gives him a job developing fashion brands. 
Shlomo, a lawyer, still keeps the rules of Shabbat and is just starting to date. Miriam, Haart’s younger daughter, is an app designer and is outspoken about being bisexual, which her free-spirited mother encourages. 
Haart shares custody of her youngest son, Aron, with her ex-husband, Yosef Hendler, who still lives in Monsey. The two exes are almost eerily amicable. Viewers unfamiliar with ultra-Orthodox life will have no clue that Haart’s ex-husband’s tolerant attitude to their bisexual daughter – and his decision to allow their teen son to participate in the series – is extremely unusual. 
Haart and her brood traipse around Tribeca, the Hamptons and Paris (where they rent a chateau), switching outfits every few moments. Feuds flare up and are resolved at regular intervals, as per reality conventions. Haart and her assistant dabble in cosmetic surgery, both getting a procedure on their rear ends. 
THROUGHOUT THE series, Haart makes some serious criticisms of the world in which she grew up, among them her feeling she did not have a choice but to marry and have children. Taking Robert, her assistant, to visit the family home in Monsey, she and Miriam point out all the religious books and mention that women were not allowed to study them. At Haart’s insistence, her son Aron is studying in a co-ed school, and she is concerned that he has been “brainwashed” when he says he does not want to talk to girls. 
As she talks to Aron, she becomes passionate, saying, “You don’t sound like a religious Jew, you sound like a fundamentalist. I lived in that world, and it’s a very small and sad world and a place where women have one purpose in life, and that is to have babies and get married. And that’s one thing that I am very worried about because... I don’t want my son to think that that is the only world that exists.”
But any profound critique of the haredi world is buried in layers of reality-TV dross. When Batsheva starts to wear jeans, which makes her husband uncomfortable, Haart says, “A man should learn to grow up and control himself, and a woman should wear whatever she wants.” Her son-in-law replies, “Me asking her to just give me time is not me being restrictive of her. All I’m saying is, ‘Just let me catch up to you.’” Haart’s response: “That is literally the most f**king stupid thing I’ve ever heard in my life.”
Perhaps the most Jewish part of this series is how engaged Haart remains with the community she left. She is eager to discuss Orthodox Judaism at every opportunity, and much of her attention-seeking behavior seems designed to shock those she left behind, including her parents, who no longer speak to her. She seems delighted when Miriam tells her assistant about a group of teen girls who get together on Saturdays in Monsey for lesbian sex. When a young woman seeking to flee the haredi community contacts her, Haart gives the woman a vibrator and advice about orgasms rather than help her write a resume or find a job. 
One of the episodes details her children’s response to a copy of the manuscript of her upcoming memoir, Brazen: My Unorthodox Journey from Long Sleeves to Lingerie, which will be published next year. Miriam and Shlomo leaf through it and are understandably queasy about reading explicit details of their parents’ sex lives, but for Batsheva, it’s especially upsetting to read what her mother has revealed about how she confided in her about her sex life. This anecdote is emblematic of the abrupt shifts in tone in the series. It is affecting to hear Haart talk about how Miriam became rebellious. It pushed her to leave the community so she could offer her daughter a more open life, but frustrating to see her marketing her family’s life in a way that often seems to verge on exploitation. 
Much of the series brings to mind a quote spoken by Tina Fey as Liz Lemon on 30 Rock: “If reality TV has taught us anything, it’s that you can’t keep people with no shame down.”


Tags Haredi Ultra-Orthodox reality tv netflix
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lapid must keep eyes open when dealing with EU - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel strike a deal: New COVID vaccines set to arrive August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by