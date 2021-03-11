The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lucy Aharish, Tsahi Halevi give circumcision to new baby Adam

Anything to do with religion is potentially a minefield for the glamorous couple because Aharish is Muslim and Halevi is Jewish.

By HANNAH BROWN  
MARCH 11, 2021 17:12
Actor Tzachi Halevy and TV anchor Lucy Aharish at their wedding, October 10, 2018
Actor Tzachi Halevy and TV anchor Lucy Aharish at their wedding, October 10, 2018
(photo credit: Courtesy)
 Television personality Lucy Aharish did not use the word “brit” as she posted photos on her Instagram account showing the circumcision of the baby boy she gave birth to last week but she announced the baby she had with her husband, actor Tsahi Halevi, is named Adam Aharish Halevi. 
Traditionally, a Jewish boy is given a name in a circumcision ceremony held eight days after his birth. Many members of both their families are seen celebrating in the pictures and Halevi and the men in his family wear prayer shawls and kippot. 
Anything to do with religion is potentially a minefield for the glamorous couple, because Aharish is Muslim and Halevi is Jewish. They received a great deal of hate mail and even threats when they went public with their marriage in 2018, after keeping their relationship a secret for several years, and also got a lot of negative comments when Aharish announced her pregnancy and after their baby was born at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center last week. 
Halevi posted a photo on his Instagram feed of both his and Aharish’s hands holding the baby’s hand, as well as a photo of himself holding the baby with a cartoon face covering the baby’s real face, suggesting that while they are publicly expressing their joy, they are going to try to protect the baby’s privacy. A mixed Jewish-Muslim child in Israel is guaranteed to have a complicated life. 
 
Halevi, who starred in the recently concluded first season of the popular crime drama, Line in the Sand, added a photo of himself on the set, as well as a sexy photo showing him in a black leather jacket promoting the new YSL fragrance, Y Le Parfum. While Aharish enjoys some maternity leave, the very in-demand Halevi will continue working, it seems. 
The couple recently both appeared on The Masked Singer show, where performers sing in elaborate masks and panelists have to guess their identities. Aharish played a stork and Halevi, dressed as a rooster, won. It seems likely that young Adam could have inherited his parents’ singing ability but if they continue to shield him from the public eye, only his family and teachers will hear him for some time. 


