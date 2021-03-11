Lucy Aharish, Tsahi Halevi give circumcision to new baby Adam

Anything to do with religion is potentially a minefield for the glamorous couple, because Aharish is Muslim and Halevi is Jewish. They received a great deal of hate mail and even threats when they went public with their marriage in 2018, after keeping their relationship a secret for several years, and also got a lot of negative comments when Aharish announced her pregnancy and after their baby was born at Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center last week.

A post shared by Tsahi Halevi (@tsahihalevi) Halevi, who starred in the recently concluded first season of the popular crime drama, Line in the Sand, added a photo of himself on the set, as well as a sexy photo showing him in a black leather jacket promoting the new YSL fragrance, Y Le Parfum. While Aharish enjoys some maternity leave, the very in-demand Halevi will continue working, it seems.

The couple recently both appeared on The Masked Singer show, where performers sing in elaborate masks and panelists have to guess their identities. Aharish played a stork and Halevi, dressed as a rooster, won. It seems likely that young Adam could have inherited his parents’ singing ability but if they continue to shield him from the public eye, only his family and teachers will hear him for some time.