The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Martin Scorsese looks inside filmmaking with Tel Aviv U. students

Scorsese's interviewers told him he would always be welcome at TAU.

By HANNAH BROWN  
DECEMBER 8, 2020 20:24
MARTIN SCORSESE speaks with the staff of the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television at Tel Aviv University and Israeli filmmakers. (photo credit: Courtesy)
MARTIN SCORSESE speaks with the staff of the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television at Tel Aviv University and Israeli filmmakers.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Martin Scorsese spoke about how he enjoys Israeli movies and grew up watching classic Yiddish films, in a wide-ranging conversation with the staff of the Steve Tisch School of Film and Television at Tel Aviv University and Israeli filmmakers in a Zoom event on Monday night.
The acclaimed director of such classic films as Taxi Driver, Mean Streets, Goodfellas, Raging Bull, Casino and The Aviator, who had a hit last year with The Irishman on Netflix, said he was speaking from “his room” and that he had barely been out since March.
Speaking to Prof. Raz Yosef and Dr. Dan Chyutin of TAU and director Yona Rozenkier, Scorsese – who is so famous for talking fast that he has lampooned himself in commercials and voiced a tightly wound character in the animated Shark Tale film – said he had wanted to visit Israel for a long time. His interviewers told him he would always be welcome at TAU.
The theme of his talk was how he found his artistic voice. He spoke movingly about how he was inspired by mentors early in life to become an artist. Growing up in Little Italy in Manhattan, the director, who is known for his gritty portrayals of gangsters and outsiders, said, “I came from a family of hard-working people who never had a book in the house, so I had to learn visually.... They needed work and they made a family and they had to put food on the table and that was it.”
Yearning for something else, he was influenced by a young priest who opened his eyes to the world outside his neighborhood, especially movies, art and literature. In addition to Italian neorealism, the French New Wave and American avant-garde films, he said he was drawn to Yiddish films by such directors as Jacob Ben-Ami and Edgar G. Ulmer, and mentioned their best-known film, Green Fields. He also mentioned being inspired by Satyajit Ray’s breakthrough film, Pather Panchali, saying he was excited when he realized, “The people in the movie are obviously the people in the background of movies about India I saw by French directors.”
He also spoke of being influenced by Haig P. Manoogian, a film professor at New York University.
“He knew I had something but I didn’t know how to express it yet,” he said.
Discussing how he began making movies and learning to “channel the personal through the rules of the genre,” he also spoke about the beauty of family and religious rituals and how they inspired him.
Asked about two of his most famous scenes in which characters project barely controlled menace, the “You talking to me?” line spoken by Robert De Niro in Taxi Driver and Joe Pesci’s “You think I’m funny?” moment in Goodfellas, Scorsese explained that both scenes were originally improvisations he incorporated into the scripts. Speaking of the Taxi Driver scene, he said that the film was behind schedule and they had to work fast.
“If we had had more time, I don’t think we would have gotten it,” he said.
The final question was whether he knew and liked Israeli films, to which he responded positively. He said he knew of Amos Gitai and Eran Riklis, as well as some others he had trouble pronouncing, mentioning that he liked Gidi Dar’s Ushpizin. He also complimented the Yiddish film Menashe by Joshua Z Weinstein, apparently thinking that the Brooklyn-set film was Israeli, and said he very much enjoyed “that movie about the young man who is supposed to be killed in a war and he comes back,” which his listeners knew was Samuel Maoz’s Foxtrot.
While Scorsese said the talk had been fun, he held up a very thick screenplay, the title of which was not visible, saying he had to get to work. He promised to visit Israel some day after the coronavirus crisis ends.


Tags cinema tel aviv university film movie
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Beitar Jerusalem, the unlikely symbol of Israeli-Arab unity By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Joint List changes signal chance for unity in Israeli politics - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
sneh aj 224.88 Joe Biden, Congress will face turbulent, combustible Middle East - opinion By EPHRAIM SNEH
David May It's time to stop the Palestinian sports boycott of Israel - opinion By DAVID MAY
Susan Hattis Rolef 'Yes Netanyahu,' 'No Netanyahu' will dominate Israel's elections - opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 Could mRNA COVID-19 vaccines be dangerous in the long-term?
Coronavirus vaccine under development (illustrative)
2 Israeli research: People with asthma 30% less likely to contract COVID-19
An inhaler used to treat asthma
3 Iran Supreme Leader Khamenei hands power to son due to health – report
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
4 Could stevia be bad for your health? New study raises red flag
WHY IS sugar addictive?
5 Hadassah research head raises questions about mRNA vaccine safety
Hadassah-University Medical Center's Prof. Yossi Karko (left) and Hannah Drori, chief of the hospital’s clinical research center, administer Brilife vaccine to a volunteer

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by