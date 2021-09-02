Meet Tamir Greenberg, Israel’s 'Next Star'

There is a new star in the Israeli entertainment firmament: Tamir Greenberg, who won the most recent The Next Star talent contest on Wednesday night at Zappa LIVE Park in Rishon Lezion.
The 26-year-old Greenberg won NIS 1 million following his rendition of “Crazy in Love,” which brought down the house. Greenberg, who is from Tel Aviv, had a US recording contract and was going to start his career there when the pandemic hit and he returned to Israel.
“I have to take a minute to digest it, it’s unbelievable,” he said afterward. “I had such an amazing time.” While he said he was happy about the prize money, he added, “All I need is a piano. I already have my amazing band. I’m pretty much ready already.”
The second-place winner was Valerie Hamaty of Holon. Third place went to Matan Levy of Rehovot and Shai Hamber of Tel Aviv was fourth. Each of these contestants had their fans and the enthusiastic audience seemed to enjoy the entire show.