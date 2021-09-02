The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Meet Tamir Greenberg, Israel’s 'Next Star'

The second-place winner was Valerie Hamaty of Holon. Third place went to Matan Levy of Rehovot and Shai Hamber of Tel Aviv was fourth.

By HANNAH BROWN  
SEPTEMBER 2, 2021 13:03
Tamir Greenberg, winner of Israel's 'The Next Star' (photo credit: Ortal Dahan/Courtesy of Keshet)
Tamir Greenberg, winner of Israel's 'The Next Star'
(photo credit: Ortal Dahan/Courtesy of Keshet)
There is a new star in the Israeli entertainment firmament: Tamir Greenberg, who won the most recent The Next Star talent contest on Wednesday night at Zappa LIVE Park in Rishon Lezion.
The 26-year-old Greenberg won NIS 1 million following his rendition of “Crazy in Love,” which brought down the house. Greenberg, who is from Tel Aviv, had a US recording contract and was going to start his career there when the pandemic hit and he returned to Israel.
“I have to take a minute to digest it, it’s unbelievable,” he said afterward. “I had such an amazing time.” While he said he was happy about the prize money, he added, “All I need is a piano. I already have my amazing band. I’m pretty much ready already.”
The second-place winner was Valerie Hamaty of Holon. Third place went to Matan Levy of Rehovot and Shai Hamber of Tel Aviv was fourth. Each of these contestants had their fans and the enthusiastic audience seemed to enjoy the entire show.


Tags music entertainment Hakochav Haba
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

We must ease the process with entry permits - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Bennett-the-mensch refuses to be the ‘un-apologist-in-chief’ - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Micah Halpern

The best part of Rosh Hashana: being together - opinion

 By MICAH HALPERN
Tehilla Shwartz-Altshuler

The sins of the digital era - opinion

 By TEHILLA SHWARTZ-ALTSHULER
ALAN BAKER

Repatriating Israeli hostages is a basic humanitarian matter - opinion

 By ALAN BAKER
Most Read
1

New COVID variant detected in South Africa, most mutated variant so far

COVID-19 cell
2

Israeli experts analyze mRNA COVID vaccines long-term effects

PFIZER AND MODERNA were able to develop their mRNA vaccines against COVID-19 so quickly because the scientific community has been experimenting with mRNA for so many years for other indications.
3

Netanyahu asked to return gifts from Trump, Obama, Putin

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at a Jerusalem Day ceremony, Ammunition Hill, Jerusalem, May 10, 2021
4

Israeli scientists discover how to reverse cell aging

Professor Doron Melamed (right) and Dr. Reem Dowery
5

Israel strikes Gaza following violent riots, incendiary balloons

Palestinians protest at night time near the border with Israel, east of Gaza City, on August 28, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by