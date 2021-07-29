The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Meet the leaders of women's suffrage while biking around the world

New book, 'Spin,' tells the fictional story of Annie Londonerry, a Bostoner living in 1894, who decides to cycle around the world to escape the drudgery of marriage and motherhood.

By ABIGAIL KLEIN LEICHMAN  
JULY 29, 2021 20:18
An old-school relaunch of the cult 1970s bicycle in central England (photo credit: DARREN STAPLES/REUTERS)
An old-school relaunch of the cult 1970s bicycle in central England
(photo credit: DARREN STAPLES/REUTERS)
What a fresh and fun basis for a work of historical fiction: A sensational 15-month around-the-globe cycling journey by Annie Cohen Kopchovsky, a young Boston mother motivated by the lure of a $10,000 prize – and, no less, the chance to escape the drudgery of marriage and motherhood.
Reinventing herself as “Annie Londonderry” so as not to sound too Jewish, Annie kicked off her adventure before a crowd of 500 onlookers at the Massachusetts State House on June 25, 1894.
She became a symbol for women’s suffrage and independence as she gradually shed her impractical skirts and demonstrated physical endurance, a keen head for business and a plucky ability to fend for herself in a man’s world.
Along the way, Annie meets such towering personalities as Susan B. Anthony, Annie Oakley and “Buffalo Bill” Cody. She earns her way by selling photographs of herself, giving lectures and performances and renting out advertising space on her riding suit and bicycle.
The novel, written by the great-grandson of Annie’s brother Bennett, puts her story in the first-person context of a long letter to her only granddaughter, Mary, to be opened when Mary turns 30.
I found the premise delightfully different and sped through the first half of the book with great enjoyment. However, as Annie’s travels wore on, my patience with her wore thin.
If Peter Zheutlin hadn’t been writing about a real person, he likely would have introduced some process of change, epiphany or redemption in his protagonist. Instead, he was confined to chronicling a colorful but unlikeable character who only gets more unlikeable with every turn of her wheels.
Annie’s journey is full of adventure and derring-do that’s fun and interesting to read about, but it doesn’t transform her. She is at least as selfish, conniving and deceitful at the end of the story as she is at the start.
In the skillful hands of her great-grandnephew, Annie acknowledges her faults and even exhibits some glimmers of guilt but never is inspired to better herself. She excuses her cheating and infidelities, her emotional and physical distance from her family, as necessary to advance the cause of the “New Woman” and banishing her own boredom.
But although she made quite a splash in her day, as evidenced by the actual newspaper clippings the author shares, Annie ultimately was forgotten. Unlike her heroes Nellie Bly and Susan B. Anthony, she did not contribute anything of lasting value to society and certainly not to her family.
“Many found my unabashed storytelling and willingness to sell myself to advertisers vulgar. But they were missing the point,” Annie writes to Mary. “Fame and notoriety, and hopefully the riches that would follow, though welcome, were not my primary ambitions. I was after the freedom of being a woman about the world, liberated from the pedestrian and soul-crushing demands of wifery and motherhood. And in all of this I was succeeding beyond my wildest dreams!”
Zheutlin is to be credited for resurrecting this neglected story – first in a nonfiction book titled Around the World on Two Wheels that spurred a documentary, two musicals, museum exhibitions and articles – and now in this novel.
There’s even an Israeli connection here: Zheutlin had an 1890-era Sterling bicycle, just like Annie’s, restored and loaned it to a traveling exhibition on women and cycling that started at the Bloomfield Science Museum in Jerusalem in 2017.
He writes in an afterword that he was at first disappointed and then charmed by Annie’s “utter unpredictability, her willingness to tell any story, no matter how far-fetched, to advance her celebrity. There may have been something pathological afoot, but I preferred to see her as my eccentric great-grandaunt… like the ditzy older women in Arsenic and Old Lace.”
The tall tales Annie spins are indeed charming and rather harmless, providing entertainment for audiences wherever she goes. But ditzy she was not. Her every move was planned with forethought and precision.
Perhaps the true message of Annie’s story – both the real and the embellished versions – is found in these words the author attributes to her:
“Yes, I told stories about places I had never been, contradictory accounts of how I had reached Japan from Marseille, and it should have been obvious, as it was to some, that no one on a bicycle could have covered such a great distance in so little time. But the lesson I learned was this, Mary: never underestimate the power of the mind to see what it wants to see and to believe what it wants to believe. Yes, the chorus of skeptics was growing, but for the most part people wanted to believe, and so they did. 
“Perception has a way of becoming reality.”

SPIN: A NOVEL BASED ON A (MOSTLY) TRUE STORY
By Peter Zheutlin
Pegasus Books


Tags feminism women books bicycle bike ride book review
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Roni Daniel: Israel's melting pot personified - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by