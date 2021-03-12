Roei 'Jinji' Sadan, who marked the world by cycling around it over the course of four years, passed away on Friday at the age of 38. On Wednesdsay, Sadan sustained severe injuries after being in a car accident in Israel's north, leaving him severely injured. He was brought to the hospital already in a serious condition, and was anesthetized and on a ventilator. He has served as a self-proclaimed ambassador to Israel in all the places he visited, spanning continents that he passed through on his 66,000 kilometer adventure. His journey around the world took him 1,458 days.This is not the first time he has been seriously hit. A couple of years ago, he sustained serious head trauma, leaving him with a concussion that forced him into a hospital bed for weeks. During that time, he had to completely relearn many motoric skills, one of which was riding a bicycle.When he recovered, he rode his bicycle out of the hospital.
Three years into his around-the-world journey in 2010, he wrote for The Jerusalem Post, "While I cycle across continents, I am not alone. I visit Israeli embassies around the globe, I give lectures at schools and I tell the world about Israel and how it is more than what the media will have them believe. Some call me the 'ambassador on wheels.'""This isn't a competition," he continued. "There are no prizes. There is no glory - only the glory of man fulfilling my destiny.""At first I didn't think he'd finish," a teary-eyed Rachel Sadan, Roei's mother, told the Post at the final ceremony when he completed the journey. "But then he did one route and another route and another route, and he's Jinji, and he knew he would do it," she said.