Migdal Ohr hosts virtual COVID-19 fundraiser concert on Lag Ba'omer

Mordecai ben David, Yaakov Shweky and Ishay Ribo will perform together for the first time in a three-hour show.

By AARON REICH  
MAY 8, 2020 12:15
An advertisement for the 'Together as One' concert. (photo credit: Courtesy)
An advertisement for the 'Together as One' concert.
(photo credit: Courtesy)
Big names in the world of Jewish music such as Mordechai ben David, Ishay Ribo and Yaakov Shwekey are performing together for the first time in a virtual Lag Ba'omer concert on Tuesday to benefit Israelis hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic.
The concert, titled "Together as One," is being backed by the NGO Migdal Ohr, which has been selected by the government to run a massive relief effort. This effort, called Magen Israel or Israel Shield, works with the IDF to deliver emergency food kits and essentials to around 40,000 people throughout the country on a bi-monthly basis.
Holding the concert on Lag Ba'omer is no coincidence either, as not only is it a day of joy where many of the restrictions of the omer – such as the prohibitions against live music and haircuts – are lifted, but it is also an important day for showing Jewish pride and unity.
“Lag Ba’omer is a powerful time to show that the Jewish people are united and that we are willing to stand together, as one, to ensure that Israel’s most vulnerable families, children, and seniors have what they need to make it through this crisis,” Rabbi Yitzchak Dovid Grossman, an Israel Prize laureate and founder and dean of Migdal Ohr, said in a statement.
“It is not a coincidence that these incredible artists are coming together now, when we need to show that we are together more than ever and utilize this unity for doing good deeds.”
“We call this history, for us to be performing together is something that's going to be truly exciting,” Shwekey said.
“Together with Migdal Ohr, we will try and bring a little light in an otherwise dark and difficult time for so many. When I was called to tell me about these efforts to help people who don’t even have money for basic items, like food, I jumped at the opportunity, and I hope all of Am Yisrael will join us for this unique and historic event.”
“I feel honored to participate in uniting the world in an effort to help those in critical need in Israel. Migdal Ohr’s work is pure chessed enabling Am Yisrael to thrive,” Ribo said.
According to producer Eli Gerstner, the three-hour show will be  “unprecedented for a number of reasons,” from a production perspective.
“In addition to having a lineup of artists that have never performed together, we are taking the idea of a live stream concert to an entirely new level. Plans for the show include the use of 3D technology as well as ways for the audience to be active participants in the concert,” he explained.
“While Migdal Ohr’s fundamental mission is to provide orphaned and at-risk youth with a nurturing home, needed essentials, an outstanding education and the tools they need to become leading members of their communities, we also run a multitude of highly acclaimed programs that support many sectors of society, including impoverished families, soldiers, prisoners and seniors,” said American Friends of Migdal Ohr executive director Atara Solow. 
“We are now continuing to put that philosophy into practice with Migdal Ohr’s Magen Yisrael - Covid Relief efforts.”
A viewing pass for the concert costs $18 per household, though other giving and sponsorship opportunities will be available upon registration. Tickets and other opportunities can be found here.


