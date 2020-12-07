MTV crowns Israeli Wonder Woman Gal Gadot best-ever 'she-ro'

Gal Gadot was honored at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time awards on Sunday, according to MTV News. The Israeli star, known for her role in the Wonder Woman movies was named the best she-ro in film history, MTV announced.
Gadot thanked MTV for the award, saying "thank you so much, MTV, for honoring me with the first-ever golden GOAT she-ro award. It's been one of the greatest joys in my life to play this character.""She means so much to me and I know how much she's loved by all of her fans, so to be part of her legacy is truly, truly, truly special. I'm so excited for Wonder Woman fans to take this next journey with me in Wonder Woman 1984. I can hardly believe we finally get to experience it," Gadot went on to say.A new teaser for Wonder Woman 1984 was shared at the show, giving audiences a sneak peek at the film MTV says is set to become one of the year's major blockbusters. MTV announced that they would be honoring Gadot earlier this week. Other honorees include Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Selma Blair and Jamie Lee Curtis.
"To be part of Wonder Woman's legacy is truly, truly, truly special." - @GalGadot#MTVAwards: Greatest of All Time honored her with the first ever She-Ro award ⚡️⚔️ @WonderWomanFilm pic.twitter.com/lxtSfPtld8— Movie & TV Awards (@MTVAwards) December 7, 2020
Gadot thanked MTV for the award, saying "thank you so much, MTV, for honoring me with the first-ever golden GOAT she-ro award. It's been one of the greatest joys in my life to play this character.""She means so much to me and I know how much she's loved by all of her fans, so to be part of her legacy is truly, truly, truly special. I'm so excited for Wonder Woman fans to take this next journey with me in Wonder Woman 1984. I can hardly believe we finally get to experience it," Gadot went on to say.A new teaser for Wonder Woman 1984 was shared at the show, giving audiences a sneak peek at the film MTV says is set to become one of the year's major blockbusters. MTV announced that they would be honoring Gadot earlier this week. Other honorees include Kevin Bacon, Drew Barrymore, Kristen Bell, Selma Blair and Jamie Lee Curtis.
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("647856") != -1) {console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}