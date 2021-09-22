My Unorthodox Life renewed, ‘Hit & Run’ canceled By Netflix

Netflix is not renewing the Israeli-spawned geopolitical espionage thriller Hit & Run , co-created, executive produced and headlined by Fauda’s Lior Raz, for a second season, Deadline reported Monday. The news comes a month and a half after the release of Season 1, which ended with a major cliffhanger.

LIOR RAZ in ‘Hit & Run.’ (credit: NETFLIX)

The sprawling drama, which was filmed in New York and Israel, was expensive, and because of the COVID-related industry shutdown, the nine-episode Season 1 took three years to produce.

Hit & Run was created and written by Raz and Avi Issacharoff, the co-creators and exec producers of Netflix series Fauda, and Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, creators of the Amazon comedy Z: The Beginning of Everything.

Meanwhile, Netflix is bringing back “ My Unorthodox Life ,” the reality series about a formerly Orthodox fashion mogul and her family, the streaming giant announced Monday.

JULIA HAART in ‘My Unorthodox Life.’ (credit: NETFLIX)

No details about the content of season two or any approximate release date were disclosed.

The series follows Julia Haart, who left the Orthodox community she grew up in in Monsey, New York, to become CEO of the Elite World Group fashion model agency. Over the course of nine episodes, she and her four children wrestle with how to adapt their varying levels of Jewish practice in secular New York City society.

The show sparked a wide array of debates in different Jewish communities and drew some criticism for its portrayal of Orthodox communities as harshly restrictive.

“Before you judge the show, maybe you might want to watch the show?” Haart told the Jewish Telegraphic Agency after the series debuted in July. “Because they had the word ‘unorthodox’ in it, people have made a thousand assumptions without actually taking the time to listen to what I actually have to say.”