Netflix series starring Fauda's Lior Raz releases trailer

Netflix series starring Fauda's Lior Raz releases trailer

By HANNAH BROWN  
APRIL 28, 2021 18:34
Lior Raz in 'Hit and Run.' (photo credit: JOJO WHILDEN/NETFLIX 2021)
Lior Raz in 'Hit and Run.'
(photo credit: JOJO WHILDEN/NETFLIX 2021)
 The Netflix series starring Lior Raz, Hit and Run, will be released on August 20, according to an announcement the streaming service made on Wednesday, and the company released the first trailer. 

Raz, the star of Fauda, has appeared in other Netflix projects such as 6 Underground, but this is the first time he is the central character on an original Netflix series.
In Hit and Run, he plays a happily married former undercover agent who is wracked with grief when his wife is killed in a hit-and-run in Tel Aviv. He searches for his wife’s killers in New York with the help of an ex-girlfriend (Sanaa Lathan), and learns that his spouse had been hiding disturbing secrets from him.
These secrets are more than hinted at in the trailer, as she is seen briefly covered in blood stains as she hurriedly gets dressed in a bedroom. Raz says that  the hit may not have been about her, but about his work, saying, “Someone is coming after my family.” People in New York are skeptical when they learn that “some crazy ass from Israel” is searching for her assassins, but Raz, in voice-over, says something we already knew, just a few seconds into the trailer: “They messed with the wrong guy.”
The series also stars Moran Rosenblatt and Igal Naor, who have also appeared on Fauda, as well as Kaelen Ohm (Condor) as Raz’s wife. It was created, written and executive produced by Raz and Avi Issacharoff, who made Fauda, along with Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, who produced The Killing and also serve as showrunners. 
Production on the series was halted due to the pandemic in 2020 but was able to resume this year. 


