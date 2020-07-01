The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Netta enthralls international crowd with ‘at home’ set

The performance raised money for New York’s Downtown Women’s Center.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 1, 2020 14:42
NETTA performs at home (photo credit: screenshot)
NETTA performs at home
(photo credit: screenshot)
Israel’s Eurovision champion and burgeoning international star Netta Barzilai made waves Tuesday as she performed a Live At-Home session for the Billboard magazine’s series.
The performance raised money for New York’s Downtown Women’s Center.
“We all need clubs right now, don’t we?” Barzilai asked, as she performed a set that remixed Flo Rida and T-Pain’s No. 1 hit “Low.”
According to the report of the show in Billboard, she ad-libbed lyrics – “My name is Netta/ Welcome to this live/ Oh my God, it’s a vibe here... Oh my God I’m doing Billboard!” – in the midst of her electro-pop version.
Barzilai also performed original material from her at-home DJ booth, including “Nana Banana” to “Bassa Sababa” and ended up the 25-minute set with her new single, the groove-oriented ballad “Cuckoo,” from her latest mini-album Goody Bag EP, a song destined to become a hit.
She did not perform her Eurovision-winning tune “Toy.”
Barzilai also answered questions from fans, responding to a question about using the audio processor Auto-Tune, with “I’m kind of addicted to it. People are saying that I am addicted to my Auto-Tune, and they are kind of right. But I also do it because I really like how that sounds artistically... I just need a place to vent and release my ideas… and every time I’m producing a song, I use this first.”
Previous artists appearing on the Live At-Home Billboard series include singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield.


Tags women new york Eurovision Netta Barzilai
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo The chief justice: Mogoeng and his support of Israel By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Yuval Cherlow The ethics of firing in the time of coronavirus By YUVAL CHERLOW

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by