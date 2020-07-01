Netta enthralls international crowd with ‘at home’ set

Israel’s Eurovision champion and burgeoning international star Netta Barzilai made waves Tuesday as she performed a Live At-Home session for the Billboard magazine’s series.The performance raised money for New York’s Downtown Women’s Center. “We all need clubs right now, don’t we?” Barzilai asked, as she performed a set that remixed Flo Rida and T-Pain’s No. 1 hit “Low.”According to the report of the show in Billboard, she ad-libbed lyrics – “My name is Netta/ Welcome to this live/ Oh my God, it’s a vibe here... Oh my God I’m doing Billboard!” – in the midst of her electro-pop version.Barzilai also performed original material from her at-home DJ booth, including “Nana Banana” to “Bassa Sababa” and ended up the 25-minute set with her new single, the groove-oriented ballad “Cuckoo,” from her latest mini-album Goody Bag EP, a song destined to become a hit.She did not perform her Eurovision-winning tune “Toy.”Barzilai also answered questions from fans, responding to a question about using the audio processor Auto-Tune, with “I’m kind of addicted to it. People are saying that I am addicted to my Auto-Tune, and they are kind of right. But I also do it because I really like how that sounds artistically... I just need a place to vent and release my ideas… and every time I’m producing a song, I use this first.”Previous artists appearing on the Live At-Home Billboard series include singer-songwriter Natasha Bedingfield.