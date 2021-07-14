New card makes summer activities available for JLM residents

The Jerusalem municipality announced that it is beginning a new initiative for the summer.Beginning in July 2021, residents of Jerusalem will be able issue a card called the "Yerushalmi" card. This card is issued free of charge and offers a number of unique benefits that can be used in activities around the city.
Last year COVID-19 was still dangerously widespread and many annual activities in Jerusalem were cancelled due to restrictions and lockdowns.
This year however, residents can use the "Yerushalmi" card for culture, food, children's activities, parking, groceries, pets, parent and child activities, and much more.
This initiative is done in the name of improving the services supplied to the residents of the city.
"Making the 'Yerushalmi' card available free of charge to all residents of Jerusalem will save them a lot of money and connect them to the activities unique to Jerusalem," said Mayor Moshe Leon.
To issue a "Yerushalmi" card, enter this link.Or scan this code: