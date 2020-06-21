The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

New documentary explores the life of notorious lawyer Roy Cohn

This riveting documentary attempts to unravel the mass of contradictions and complexity that were at the heart of Cohn’s life.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JUNE 21, 2020 22:30
ROY COHN (photo credit: MARY ELLEN MARK/HOME BOX OFFICE/CELLCOM TV AND YES)
ROY COHN
(photo credit: MARY ELLEN MARK/HOME BOX OFFICE/CELLCOM TV AND YES)
Roy Cohn, an ambitious lawyer who made a name for himself as chief counsel to red-baiting US Senator Joseph McCarthy in the ‘50s, went on to become a kind of ultimate fixer for high-profile clients such as Yankees owner George Steinbrenner, shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis, assorted mobsters and hundreds of others. He might have been little more than a footnote to 20th-century history if not for two facts, which are explored in depth in the excellent new HBO documentary Bully. Coward. Victim. The Story of Roy Cohn, which premieres on Yes Docu on June 22 at 10 p.m. as well as on Yes VOD, Sting TV and Cellcom TV.
The first and most obvious reason to look at Cohn’s life and legacy today is that he was a mentor to President Donald Trump. The two were both aggressive New Yorkers, with a similarly confrontational style and a willingness to use the legal system as a weapon. Journalist David Lloyd Marcus, Cohn’s cousin, who is interviewed in the film, notes that Cohn “had to be the tough guy always in the room. He had to be the one who was the most macho,” and Trump was drawn to the strength that Cohn projected.
Their partnership was born when Trump was sued by the government for violating the Fair Housing Act and illegally discriminating against black tenants in 1973. He took Cohn’s advice, which was to counter-sue to the tune of $100 million. They ended up working together in a number of ways and Trump learned from Cohn.
Cohn was notorious for never paying for anything – New York Post columnist Cindy Adams, who was a longtime friend of Cohn’s, tells the story of how he stiffed an art dealer she introduced him to – and Trump has been named in countless lawsuits for not paying contractors, architects, plumbers and dozens of others who have done work for him. Cohn cut corners in other ways, too, and shortly before his death he was disbarred for professional misconduct.
The second issue that has continuing relevance today is Cohn’s homosexuality. His sexual orientation was widely known among his social circle – he went everywhere, including the legendary disco Studio 54, with young male companions – but he never acknowledged it publicly.
When he was dying of AIDS in the mid-80s, he claimed to have liver cancer and most of his so-called friends, among them Trump, abandoned him. Part of the film’s title, Bully. Coward. Victim, comes from the words that someone stitched on the AIDS quilt for Cohn.
The documentary is by Ivy Meeropol, whose paternal grandparents were Julius and Ethel Rosenberg. She takes a personal interest in Cohn because he was one of the lead prosecutors from the Justice Department in their trial.
The Rosenberg case has been covered in more depth elsewhere, including in Meeropol’s own Heir to an Execution. But here she grapples with her feelings about Cohn, who has often been described as evil, and finds that as a gay man who feared to come out of the closet, and who died isolated and almost friendless of the plague ravaging the gay community, was a victim himself. Tony Kushner famously made Cohn a character in his play Angels in America, portraying him as an angry hypocrite haunted by the ghost of Ethel Rosenberg as he lay dying of AIDS.
This riveting documentary attempts to unravel the mass of contradictions and complexity that were at the heart of Cohn’s life. It may not be possible to explain everything about a conflicted and controversial figure like Cohn, but Meeropol makes a valiant effort.


Tags LGBT jewish Donald Trump documentary lawyer
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Decision-making By JPOST EDITORIAL
Netanyahu's desensitizing of the public is dangerous for Israel – opinion By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Normalization and gifts with strings attached By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Olmert to 'Post': Netanyahu's incitement could once again lead to murder By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum If Black Lives Matter, then don't Palestinian Lives? By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Chinese military scientist arrested at US airport, stole US lab research
China and United States flags
3 Hadassah doctors crack the cause of fatal corona blood clots
Red blood cells (illustrative)
4 Turkey drew up plans to invade Greece and Armenia - secret documents
A Turkish miltary convoy is pictured in Kilis near the Turkish-Syrian border, Turkey, October 9, 2019
5 Did Putin save Israel from Obama at UN, and why are we hearing this now?
Russian President Vladimir Putin
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by