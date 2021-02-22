The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Queen Esther, powerful Jewish women highlighted in new Purim song - WATCH

Titled "Girls Like You - Purim Parody," the song released by a capella group Rabotai is a parody of "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5.

By AARON REICH  
FEBRUARY 22, 2021 17:40
A painting of Queen Esther by Edwin Long, 1878, at the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A painting of Queen Esther by Edwin Long, 1878, at the National Gallery of Victoria, Melbourne
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
 A new song released by an Israeli a capella group for Purim highlights Queen Esther and other strong, powerful women from Jewish history.
Titled "Girls Like You - Purim Parody," the song released by a capella group Rabotai is, as the title implies, a parody of "Girls Like You" by Maroon 5.  

The music video, released on YouTube, depicts the group's mix of Israeli and Anglo singers as they tell the story of Purim, focusing heavily on the tale's heroine, Queen Esther, as she risks her life to stop the Persian vizier Haman from carrying out genocide on the Jewish people throughout the vast empire. The chorus then reminds the listener that girls like Esther "show what a Jew can be" and that they, too, can be like her.
The first few verses are lighter and give brief descriptions of the event, with the rap in the middle going into more detail while also reminding the listener of the importance of women in Jewish history.
True to form, the song is not limited to Queen Esther, with the second chorus also highlighting biblical heroines Sarah and Deborah along with former prime minister Golda Meir, movie star and Israeli "wonder woman" Gal Gadot and even the average Jewish mother and grandmother.
"This video has been a long time in the making... even though this past year has been difficult, if we learn anything from the Megillah, it is that we can not only survive, but flourish even when things are tough!" the song's description on YouTube states.
"As sometimes happens, the role of Jewish women is sometimes put aside and left as secondary in the annals of history, yet we have many examples of strong, courageous Jewish women doing their part to save the Jewish people," Rabotai said in a statement. "Esther was a prime example of this."
The group added that their aim was to tell the story of Megillat Esther in a fun and modern way, rap included, while making "the message about strong Jewish women, and how our actions big or small can make us more like the example we see from Esther."
The group calls on listeners to share stories of acts by Jewish women like Esther, which can be sent to rabotaimusic@gmail.com using the hashtag #IAmEstherToo.
This isn't the first topical song the a capella group has made. In July 2020, during the Jewish mourning period between the fast days on the 17th of Tammuz and the 9th of Av (Tisha Be'Av), which also coincided with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Rabotai released a song that was a mash-up of the song "Lean on Me" by Bill Withers and the famous religious song "Acheinu."
"The songs are related in that they are both about brotherhood and helping one another. They're two very powerful songs about lending a hand to each other in times of difficulty,"  Daniel Fox, a member of Rabotai, told The Jerusalem Post at the time.
"'Acheinu,' is a prayer to God, where we ask Him to re-unite and re-unify the nation of Israel. We recognize that only together can we survive, flourish and accomplish our mission," group founder Daniel Brill had explained to the Post.
"During these trying times of the three weeks and coronavirus, the message we want to send to the world is that especially when we are there for each other, God is with us, and when God is with us, we come out stronger," he added.
Celia Jean contributed to this report.


Tags Judaism women jewish purim history a capella
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Israel needs to be struck by ecological disaster to take action

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Trump’s second acquittal from impeachment - Democracy or hypocrisy?

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Alon Tal

Why Blue and White is the logical choice for Anglo voters

 By ALON TAL
Asaf Malchi

On the fringes of ultra-Orthodox society

 By ASAF MALCHI
Houda Ezra Nonoo 390

It’s the dawn of a new era for Jewish life in the Gulf - opinion

 By HOUDA NONOO, ALEX PETERFREUND

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
4

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
5

Coronavirus: A hyped-up flu or a fatal pandemic?

Belinson hospital team members wearing protective clothes as they work at the Coronavirus ward of Belinson hospital in Petah Tikva on October 04, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by