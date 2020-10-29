The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Rabin family opens private archive for TV series

The proposed series will be six parts and will be titled The Leader

By HANNAH BROWN  
OCTOBER 29, 2020 21:20
Yitzhak Rabin visits with Stephen M. Flatow. (photo credit: STEPHEN FLATOW)
Yitzhak Rabin visits with Stephen M. Flatow.
(photo credit: STEPHEN FLATOW)
The family of former prime minister Yitzhak Rabin has opened their private archive and the archives of the Rabin Center and has shared previously unseen footage with Ariel Vromen, an Israeli filmmaker living in California, who wants to make a series based on Rabin’s life, according to a report on the online news site Deadline last Friday.
As the 25th anniversary of Rabin’s assassination approaches, Vromen said he planned the series to be a “mini Israeli The Crown.” He told Deadline he has a completed outline and is trying to make a deal for the series with one of the international streaming services.
The proposed series will be six parts and will be titled The Leader. It is being adapted from the book The Rabin Memoirs, which was co-authored by Rabin with Dov Goldstein. Each episode will revolve around a key moment in Rabin’s life, from his days in the Hagana, to his tenure as the Israeli Army Chief of Staff, defense minister and prime minister.
Jonathan Benartzi, Rabin’s grandson, told Deadline, “For the first time in 25 years, our family has allowed access to private materials and family collections so that we’ll finally be able to dispel the myths and present an authentic, in-depth picture of this very exceptional man.”


