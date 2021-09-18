The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Ramle – a city of the world

When you think about where to take a family trip on Sukkot, I’d bet that Ramle is not on the top of your list. But after spending a day there, it really should be.

By LINDA GRADSTEIN  
SEPTEMBER 18, 2021 15:02
THE FAMOUS Pool of the Arches. (photo credit: Dar Tayeb)
THE FAMOUS Pool of the Arches.
(photo credit: Dar Tayeb)
When you think about where to take a family trip on Sukkot, I’d bet that Ramle is not on the top of your list. But after spending a day there, it really should be.
Ramle used to have a reputation for crime and drugs, but the city has worked hard to fight that image and open new tourist attractions. There are about 80,000 residents, two-thirds of whom are Jewish and one-third Arab. The riots in May, during the last conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, which spread to mixed Arab-Jewish cities, came to Ramle as well. But Mayor Michael Vidal insists that the rioters were not from the city but came from other places to make trouble.
“After two days I went to all of the places where there were tensions and I met with residents on all sides,” he said in a meeting with visiting journalists. “At one point, some Jews said, ‘let’s burn the mosque,’ and I said ‘you will have to kill me before I let you burn the mosque,’ and after two days everyone wanting to make trouble went home and everything calmed down.”
The centrally located city has something for everyone – religion, history, huge trucks kids can climb on and into, art and really good food, thanks to immigrants from 62 countries who have made this city their home.
On Sukkot there is an annual festival under the title “Ramle – A City of the World,” which will include free concerts by some of the country’s top performers including Nasrin Kadri, Eden Ben Zaken, and the Revivo Project. For the kids there are shows throughout the city. For more information go to http://ramle-festival.co.il/.
Whether or not you go to Ramle with children, don’t miss the Truck and Transport Museum, which is free, although reservations are recommended. There are dozens of different types of trucks, some dating back to the early years of the state. Kids (and adults) are encouraged to climb into and onto the trucks. There is one huge truck where a person can easily fit inside the wheel, which was used in the construction industry. Another turquoise truck was the vehicle used to transport Adolf Eichmann’s ashes to be scattered at sea.
There are also pedals cars that seat four kids, so they can ride around the area. Just be warned – your kids won’t want to leave. We met several exasperated parents who had been at the museum for hours and couldn’t get their kids to leave.
If religion is your thing, don’t miss a visit to the Great Mosque of Ramle, which is also the largest and most complete Crusader church in the country. Ron Peled, the head of the Tourism Department for the Ramle Municipality, says the church, built in the 12th century, is believed to be the first that has Gothic arches. It became a mosque in 1268 when the Mamluks arrived in the Holy Land. Today the large mosque has beautiful carpets, and a stone platform for the Friday sermon. The “qibla,” which points in the direction of Mecca, is also worth seeing.
If art is your thing, there is a great exhibit of modern Bedouin photographs by some of Israel’s leading photographers at the Ramle Museum. While the museum is currently undergoing renovation, the new modern art gallery is open and the photographs are stunning.
But the most famous tourist attraction in the city, and one you absolutely can’t miss, is the Pool of the Arches, a water reservoir built in 789 CE. That year is chipped into the foundation. The reservoir survived several earthquakes, and today you can navigate around it in rowboats, a fun activity for everyone.
While you row around the almost square pool with its stone arches, you can watch a stunning new light show of flowers and other images projected on the walls. The images are colorful and stunning and make the attraction truly special. But please take note that there are 50 steps down to the reservoir and no elevator, although Mayor Vidal says one will be built soon.
Then there is the food. Because immigrants to Ramle came from so many countries, there are dozens of ethnic restaurants. You can also take a culinary tour of the shuk, the covered fruit and vegetable market that also hosts many restaurants.
We started at Haim’s Tunisian Sandwiches with a taste of a traditional Tunisian sandwich with tuna, hard-boiled eggs, preserved lemons and optional spicy sauce. We moved on to Paprika, trying spicy but delicious samosas and chickpea flour with spiced potatoes inside. They came with a green curry sauce.
Next was a tasting of cheese and smoked fish at the Carmel Salad stand. I even bought some lakerda, a bonito fish that is pickled and popular in Greece and Turkey for the meal after Yom Kippur. Last but not least were piping hot burekas with cheese, potato or spinach served with homemade pickles and olives and washed down with fresh lemonade. Prices, by the way, are significantly less than the market in Jerusalem.


Tags Israel Sukkot travel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Lessons from the Yom Kippur holiday - editorial

By JPOST EDITORIAL

Bennett is learning that political statements do not make political reality - Opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: The Gilboa prison escape doesn't rock

By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Talk about a mixture of irony and idiocy in Israeli COVID policy

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

The Gilboa Prison break isn't the stuff of legends

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Are the Taliban descendants of Israel?

TALIBAN FORCES patrol in front of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, September 2
2

Israeli anti-vaxx leader dies of COVID-19

Vials with Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine labels are seen in this illustration picture taken March 19, 2021.
3

Pool of water near Dead Sea turns blood red, authorities investigating

The bright red color of the waters of Lake Motro between the main Ounianga Lakes of northern Chad, Central Africa
4

Flu season expected to slam Israel early and hard, health officials say

Women shopping in Jerusalem with face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic
5

Israeli child who survived Italy cable car crash abducted to Israel - report

Police and rescue service members are seen near the crashed cable car after it collapsed in Stresa, near Lake Maggiore, Italy May 23, 2021.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by