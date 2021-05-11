What is Hamas trying to achieve by fighting Israel? - analysis

First, Hamas succeeded in hijacking the protests that erupted between Palestinians and the Israel Police in Jerusalem at the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The protests over the police barriers at Damascus Gate, the planned eviction of a number of Palestinian families from their houses in Sheikh Jarrah and visits by Jews to the al-Aqsa Mosque compound on the Temple Mount have turned into large demonstrations in support of Hamas.

When Mohammed Deif, the overall commander of Hamas’s military wing, Izaddin al-Qassam, issued a rare threat against Israel over the Sheikh Jarrah dispute, many Palestinians in Jerusalem began chanting slogans praising him and Hamas.

Second, Hamas’s decision to fire rockets at Jerusalem on Monday has enabled it to present itself as a credible “resistance” group that is prepared to do anything to support the Palestinians in Jerusalem and stop Israel from carrying out its purported scheme to “Judaize” the city and “change the historical and legal status" of the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Third, Hamas now appears, at least in the eyes of many Palestinians, as the only Palestinian faction that is willing to stand up against Israel to “defend” Islam’s third holiest site and “thwart” Israeli “conspiracies” against the Palestinian residents of Jerusalem. This, at a time when the reactions of the Palestinian Authority and the Arab and Islamic countries are restricted to paying lip service to the al-Aqsa Mosque and the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

Fourth, by commandeering the Jerusalem protests, Hamas has drawn attention to Abbas’s incompetence in dealing with the crisis.

Abbas is now being depicted by Hamas and other Palestinians as a weak leader who has failed to stop Israeli “aggression” on the al-Aqsa Mosque and Jerusalem.

Worse, the 85-year-old PA president is again being denounced by Hamas and other Palestinians because of the ongoing security coordination between the Palestinian security forces and the IDF in the West Bank.

During some of the protests at Damascus Gate, Sheikh Jarrah and the al-Aqsa Mosque compound, many Palestinians chanted slogans condemning Abbas as a US “agent” and an Israeli “collaborator.”

Fifth, the latest round of violence has enabled Hamas to return to centerstage as Egyptian, Qatari and United Nations mediators are making efforts to reach a new cease-fire between the terror group and Israel.

While Abbas and the PA say they are working with several international parties to end the fighting in the Gaza Strip, Hamas leaders Khaled Mashaal and Ismail Haniyeh have also been contacting world leaders in an attempt to reach a new truce.



Hamas’s diplomatic efforts are seen as yet another sign that the Palestinians have two separate leaderships in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. The efforts are also seen in the context of Hamas's strive to gain legitimacy in the international arena and tighten its grip on the Gaza Strip.

Abbas’s decision in late April to postpone the Palestinian parliamentary and presidential elections, which were set to take place on May 22 and July 31 respectively, deprived Hamas of the opportunity to display its power through the ballot boxes.

But the events of the past few weeks have allowed Hamas to show that it remains a major player in the Palestinian arena and is popular among the Palestinians.

Hamas was planning to run in the parliamentary election with a list named “Jerusalem is Our Destiny.” It was hoping to make Jerusalem the main theme of its election campaign by presenting itself as the “defender” of the al-Aqsa Mosque and promising to pursue the fight against Israel “until the liberation of Jerusalem.”

Hamas is now boasting that it is the only Palestinian group that fulfilled its promise to retaliate against Israel over the Jerusalem unrest. The message Hamas is sending to the Palestinians: “Jerusalem is Our Destiny is not just another empty slogan.”

After Abbas announced his decision to delay the elections on the pretext that Israel had refused to allow the vote to take place in Jerusalem, Hamas called on the Palestinians to step up the “popular resistance” against Israel, particularly in east Jerusalem and the West Bank. Hamas was hoping that a new wave of anti-Israel violence would embarrass Abbas, undermine the PA and drag them into a confrontation with Israel.

But Hamas stopped short of directly urging the Palestinians to revolt against Abbas, lest it be accused of fomenting a Palestinian civil war.

Hamas leaders are now rubbing their hands with glee as they watch thousands of Palestinians on the streets of Jerusalem chanting “We are all Mohammed Deif,” raising Hamas flags at the al-Aqsa Mosque and denouncing Abbas as a “traitor.”

By accusing Israel of “obstructing” the Palestinian elections and strongly condemning Israeli policies and measures in Jerusalem, Abbas contributed significantly to the outbreak of the violence in the city, including the al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Abbas, however, failed to foresee that his rivals in Hamas would move to cash in on the rising tensions and transform them into pro-Hamas rallies and protests against him and the PA.