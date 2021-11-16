The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Retirees realize their dreams in TA singing competition

The Star of the City competition gives retirees a chance to pursue their dreams of singing.

By EMILY CRASNICK
Published: NOVEMBER 16, 2021 20:32
STAR OF the City competition winner Boris Kuzmenko. (photo credit: ITZIK BIRAN)
STAR OF the City competition winner Boris Kuzmenko.
(photo credit: ITZIK BIRAN)
There’s a Saturday Night Live bit from 2016 where comedian Leslie Jones remarks on the irony of expecting to find success by a certain age. As she shares her thoughts, she mentions that “Harrison Ford at 30 was a carpenter. Vera Wang didn’t design her first dress until she was 40. Even Captain Crunch joined the navy at 50.”
Jokes aside, Jones makes a good point – society seems to have a particular fascination with accomplishment coming hand-in-hand with youth. In an era where the recognition of achievement is often presented in the form of lists like Forbes 30 Under 30, the successes of older people are often overlooked.
For 19 years, the Tel Aviv-Jaffa municipality has a Star of the City singing competition as a highlight of its annual Retirement Week for local seniors. For 11 contestants, the competition last week represented an opportunity to pursue their dreams even in retirement.
Contestant Yehudit Konforty is a great example of such a pursuit. Though she’s now retired from a long career as a creative manager in the advertising industry, she shows no signs of slowing down. She owns a clinic where she works with patients as a Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) trainer and says that her training is enhanced by her abilities as a medium. “I’m quick to get to the essence of what keeps people stuck. I think authenticity can cure people.”
Konforty’s authenticity was palpable as she competed for the title of 2021 Star of the City. A divorce inspired her song choice, Jacques Brel’s “Ne me quitte pas.” She opened the number by playing piano by herself and singing the song in its original French, all the while wowing the audience in a shimmering beaded gown. The band joined in and she switched to her own Hebrew translation after the first chorus. She considers the song, whose title translates to “Don’t leave me,” a reminder of what can be achieved even in the darkest of times.
“Sometimes pain is inevitable and we manifest it in order to grow. This show [Star of the City] gives people legitimacy to pursue their passions, and I hope that I’ll bring the energy of ‘No matter if I’m young or old, I’m still passionate.’ I’m happy that my kids can see that my heart is broken but I’m still happy.” Yehudit placed third in this year’s competition.
Contestant Shlomo Cohen, a second-generation Tel Avivian, shares a similar enthusiasm for the continued pursuit of what he loves. A graduate of Ashkenazi Cantorship School, he spent his career as a high school language teacher in Tel Aviv.
For him, retirement has meant an opportunity to return to the things he enjoys most – singing and coffee. “In life, there is no Moed Bet (second sitting for an exam),” he explains, adding that he feels it’s important to keep busy. “I’ve been around coffee (through a family business) since I was a child, and I love the smell of it.”
His love for coffee led him to open his own shop, Café Cohen located in the Carmel Market in Tel Aviv. The shop is a place where all of the things he loves most can come together – every Friday morning, he hosts friends and family for coffee and singing. Cohen performed “Adon Olam,” to which the audience joyfully sang along.

ANOTHER NOTEWORTHY performance came from contestant Isaiah Covesh, who sang Louis Armstrong’s “What a Wonderful World,” and left no dry eye in the house. It’s a song that reminds us of what is good in the world and represents hope for the future. It has meaning for many people, me included. My parents danced to it at their wedding 30 years ago and walked me down the aisle to it this past September.
The winner of the 2021 Star of the City competition was Boris Kuzmenko, a Tel Aviv resident born in 1952, who has been singing since he was a child. Kuzmenko immigrated to Israel in 1997 from Russia and worked for 20 years in a research laboratory at Ichilov hospital. In tribute to his roots, he performed “Moscow Nights” by Mikhail Metosovsky and Vasily Soloviev. “I didn’t expect to win,” he explains. “I chose my song because I love the melody; I loved it when I was in Russia. When I was on stage, I felt excited. I saw the reaction of the audience; they started singing with me. I don’t think they knew the lyrics, but they knew the melody, and it was really fun. I was on cloud nine.”
Kuzmenko explains that he was fortunate to have the support of his family while preparing for the competition and often rehearsed at his niece’s house. They seemed to share in his excitement and jumped to their feet when it was announced Kuzmenko had won.
A performance by The Reserve Band of the Young People of Tel Aviv (featuring 2019 Star of the City winner Marilyn Lyons) followed the competition. Together they exemplified the joy of pursuing one’s passions regardless of stage in life. Singer-songwriter Danny Robas, himself a spry 63, closed the show with his original songs.
Yehuda Hager acted as musical director of the event and Shabi Mizrahi, director of the Culture Department and director of the Department of Performances, oversaw the planning of Retirement Week’s activities. It included a variety of events such as concerts, movies, experiential tours and physical activities like Tai chi that are offered to seniors at discounted prices.
From start to finish, the entire evening served as a reminder of the point Leslie Jones drives home in that SNL bit – “You can achieve your dreams at any age.” Each contestant’s enthusiasm highlighted that it’s never too late to start.


Tags Tel Aviv retirement in israel competition singing
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

The couple arrested in Turkey must be released - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Opposition responsible for toxic Knesset discourse, physical threats on MKs - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Ksenia Svetlova

Here is what the future holds for Israel-Egypt relations - opinion

 By KSENIA SVETLOVA
Itamar Marcus

UNRWA - the worst thing that ever happened to Palestinians - opinion

 By ITAMAR MARCUS
Glenn Yago

Israel can also be Climate Innovation Nation - opinion

 By GLENN YAGO
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
2

New COVID variant found in France: Reason for panic or not quite yet?

COVID-19 cell
3

IAI unveils new defensive electronic warfare systems

IAI's Scorpius system
4

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
5

Is Iran downplaying Iranian helicopter buzzing a US naval ship?

A US Navy helicopter continues fighting a fire on the amphibious assault ship USS Bonhomme Richard at Naval Base San Diego, in San Diego, California, US July 13, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by