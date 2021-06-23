Rivlin, Adelson receive honorary doctorates from Ariel University

President Reuven Rivlin and Dr. Miriam Adelson received honorary degrees from Ariel University at the university's graduation ceremony Tuesday. Rivlin was recognized for his life's work in uniting Israelis. One of his most important achievements was his "four tribes" speech in which he outlined his plan for uniting secular Israelis, religious nationalists, ultra-Orthodox Jews and Israeli Arabs. "We must continue to preserve the dream: the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state – two that are one," Rivlin said. "Jewish and democratic, democratic and Jewish. In one speech they were said and in one speech they must continue to be said." Rivlin added that Ariel University is a representation of his dream for the country."Within a few years, Ariel University has succeeded in proving that it is in the 'big leagues,' and attracts Jewish and Arab students, religious and secular, men and women who come here precisely because [of its prestige]," he said. "The task of our generation is to invest in connection and the exciting encounter between people."The graduation ceremony followed the inauguration of the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson School of Medicine Building. Adelson was also given an honorary doctorate recognizing her contributions to medicine and higher education in Israel and around the world. In her work, she sought to develop methods to treat addiction. She also helped connect Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel. "People don't choose the misery of abusing illegal substances," Adelson said. "These are sick people and victims, and they are entitled to tolerance and sympathy."
cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}Sheldon Adelson passed away in January. Miriam said she wished her husband was there to see the achievement. "Among the main memories of the two of us was the joint planning of this building," she said. "The medical building was very important to me and Sheldon. It is also very important for Ariel University, Samaria and the entire Land of Israel." Also in attendance were chairman of the Israel Medical Association Prof. Zion Hagai, National Academy of Sciences member Prof. David Harel and Ariel University president Prof. Yehudah Sheinfeld. "Ariel University brings together students from all walks of life: secular, religious, ultra-Orthodox, Arab and Druze," Sheinfeld said. "We are proud to award the title of honorary doctor to the president, who has engraved on his banner a vision of coexistence, growth and prosperity."He shared his praise for Adelson as well."It's a privilege for Ariel University that one of its greatest benefactors is Dr. Miriam Adelson," Sheinfeld said. "Her help is invaluable, both in the construction of the medical school and in the established medical center, which helps to realize the president's vision."