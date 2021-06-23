The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Rivlin, Adelson receive honorary doctorates from Ariel University

Adelson helped build the university's Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson School of Medicine Building.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JUNE 23, 2021 15:24
Rivlin and Adelson at Ariel University's graduation ceremony (photo credit: NIMROD GLIKMAN)
Rivlin and Adelson at Ariel University's graduation ceremony
(photo credit: NIMROD GLIKMAN)
President Reuven Rivlin and Dr. Miriam Adelson received honorary degrees from Ariel University at the university's graduation ceremony Tuesday.
Rivlin was recognized for his life's work in uniting Israelis. One of his most important achievements was his "four tribes" speech in which he outlined his plan for uniting secular Israelis, religious nationalists, ultra-Orthodox Jews and Israeli Arabs.
"We must continue to preserve the dream: the State of Israel as a Jewish and democratic state – two that are one," Rivlin said. "Jewish and democratic, democratic and Jewish. In one speech they were said and in one speech they must continue to be said."    
Rivlin added that Ariel University is a representation of his dream for the country.
"Within a few years, Ariel University has succeeded in proving that it is in the 'big leagues,' and attracts Jewish and Arab students, religious and secular, men and women who come here precisely because [of its prestige]," he said. "The task of our generation is to invest in connection and the exciting encounter between people."
The graduation ceremony followed the inauguration of the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon Adelson School of Medicine Building. Adelson was also given an honorary doctorate recognizing her contributions to medicine and higher education in Israel and around the world. In her work, she sought to develop methods to treat addiction. She also helped connect Diaspora Jewry and the State of Israel.
"People don't choose the misery of abusing illegal substances," Adelson said. "These are sick people and victims, and they are entitled to tolerance and sympathy."
Sheldon Adelson passed away in January. Miriam said she wished her husband was there to see the achievement.
"Among the main memories of the two of us was the joint planning of this building," she said. "The medical building was very important to me and Sheldon. It is also very important for Ariel University, Samaria and the entire Land of Israel."
Also in attendance were chairman of the Israel Medical Association Prof. Zion Hagai, National Academy of Sciences member Prof. David Harel and Ariel University president Prof. Yehudah Sheinfeld.
"Ariel University brings together students from all walks of life: secular, religious, ultra-Orthodox, Arab and Druze," Sheinfeld said. "We are proud to award the title of honorary doctor to the president, who has engraved on his banner a vision of coexistence, growth and prosperity."
He shared his praise for Adelson as well.
"It's a privilege for Ariel University that one of its greatest benefactors is Dr. Miriam Adelson," Sheinfeld said. "Her help is invaluable, both in the construction of the medical school and in the established medical center, which helps to realize the president's vision." 


Tags sheldon adelson ariel university Reuven Rivlin Miriam Adelson
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Bennett say no to the US on issues of Iran if needed be?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Elie Podeh

Is Egypt back in the Arab driver’s seat? - analysis

 By ELIE PODEH

My Word: The Opposition and contrary forces

 By LIAT COLLINS
Micah Halpern

Iranian elections labeled as free, but nothing is further from truth

 By MICAH HALPERN
Amotz Asa-El

Photo of new ministers shows achievements, failures in treating divisions

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

Stunning archaeological find: Is there an 'underworld' under the earth?

Relief with the twelve gods of the underworld at Yazılıkaya Rock Temple
2

Israeli camouflage tech makes soldiers ‘invisible’

Look closely! Polaris Solutions shows how their Kit 300 camouflage sheet can be used for a wide variety of purposes, including setting up a nearly undetectable post to spy on the enemy. (Notice the binocular near the center of the frame).
3

COVID-19 might be over, but viral infections in Israel are surging

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
4

Does Nikki Haley’s road to the White House start in Jerusalem?

VIEWING THE Iron Dome with CUFI founder Pastor John Hagee.
5

Palestinians reject Israeli deal to transfer over 1m. COVID vaccines

A vial of the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is seen as medical staff are vaccinated at Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan, Israel

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by