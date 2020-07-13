The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Kabbalah Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Robert DeNiro to students from TAU: Coronavirus worse than 9/11

The virtual meeting with the Oscar winning actor and director was organized by Idan Aharoni, a graduate of TAU, former Israeli consul in New York and currently a lecturer at New York University.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL  
JULY 13, 2020 13:40
Robert DeNiro during the Zoom meeting with Tel Aviv University (photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Robert DeNiro during the Zoom meeting with Tel Aviv University
(photo credit: TEL AVIV UNIVERSITY)
Robert DeNiro spoke with students from Tel Aviv University (TAU) via Zoom on Friday and shared his views about the coronavirus pandemic and the future of the film-making industry.
The virtual meeting with the Oscar winning actor and director was organized by Idan Aharoni, a graduate of TAU, former Israeli consul in New York and currently a lecturer at New York University (NYU.)
With many students and graduates from the TAU Steve Tisch School of Film and Television attending the video conference, DeNiro was met with various questions about his cinematic career, as well as his take on the coronavirus pandemic and its effects on the film-making industry and the cinematic world as a whole.
"9/11 was a horrible disaster, but everything that's happening now is even worse. COVID-19 has killed more than 130 thousand Americans. We have three million patients and the plague is still going on. We don't know where all this is going," DeNiro said.
"I'm lucky to be in a safe place, but everything happening around affects me and those around me, especially those who weren't so lucky. It's a terrible situation for all of us," he added.
Referring to a question by Raz Yosef who heads the Steve Tisch School, DeNiro addressed the tension between the movie industry and the streaming industry and said: "I can't say whether the streaming industry will kill cinema," adding however, that in his opinion cinemas will always be needed.
"You always need cinemas, because sometimes you want to watch a movie with other people, especially if it's a comedy. People don't always want to watch movies alone at home, although that's fine too," he added.
DeNiro did give some credit to the streaming industry, saying that "the streaming services are good because you can tell through them a longer and more detailed story, adding that he feels "grateful for Netflix for giving [him] the budget and everything [he] needed for filming the movie 'The Irishman.'"
"It's unclear what coronavirus will do to the industry," DeNiro said. "I really hope a vaccine is found and people can feel safe to go to the cinema. In any case, it looks like the streaming services are here to stay, and so are cinemas."
Before ending the conversation, DeNiro made sure to give the lucky students some useful tips. "You always have to listen to your instincts and be loyal to yourselves. If you create something, try to use your feelings and to create your unique perspective, that's how you differentiate yourselves, especially as script-writers and producers. One of the worst things you can do is to create clichés, and that should always be avoided. Listen to your inner voice and be true to yourselves."


Tags cinema tel aviv university Robert Deniro
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It’s the economy! By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef Israel’s weak opposition By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Jeff Barak Will Netanyahu fall to coronavirus? By JEFF BARAK
Amotz Asa-El Netanyahu torn between legacies of FDR and Hoover By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Gerald McDermott Anglican support for Israel’s claim to West Bank By GERALD MCDERMOTT

Most Read

1 Patient dies after catching coronavirus at 'COVID party' in Texas
Teenagers partying 521
2 Is intercepted rocket attack on US embassy a game changer? Analysis
US Army soldiers keep watch on the US embassy compound in Baghdad, Iraq January 1, 2020
3 Russia says Turkey tested its S-400s on US F-16 jets
First parts of a Russian S-400 missile defense system are unloaded from a Russian plane at Murted Airport, known as Akinci Air Base, near Ankara, Turkey, July 12, 2019.
4 Turkey vows to 'liberate Al-Aqsa' after turning Hagia Sophia to mosque
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech during the re-opening of the Ottoman-era Yildiz Hamidiye mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, August 4, 2017
5 Gov't imposes partial lockdown as coronavirus spikes
Health care workers take test samples to check for coronavirus, Lod, July 5, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by