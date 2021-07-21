The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Romantic Movies to be screened at Cinematheque for Tu Be'av

The series of 20 movies that will be shown throughout 10 days features classics and recent films

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 21, 2021 20:37
'AN AFFAIR to remember' (photo credit: JERUSALEM CINEMATHEQUE/ISRAELI FILM ARCHIVE)
'AN AFFAIR to remember'
(photo credit: JERUSALEM CINEMATHEQUE/ISRAELI FILM ARCHIVE)
Whether you are in love or just looking for a good movie, you can enjoy the romantic movies at the Jerusalem Cinematheque starting on July 22 in honor of Tu Be’av, the Israeli celebration of love.
The series of 20 movies that will be shown throughout 10 days features classics and recent films, from all over the world, including Israel. It’s called the JuLove series in English, but I don’t think this will catch on.
Steven Spielberg’s upcoming reboot of West Side Story has put that movie back in the headlines, and this series provides a rare opportunity to see the original on the big screen during its 60th anniversary year. This is a sing-along screening, so consider yourselves warned. This beloved movie, which won 10 Oscars, transposes the Romeo and Juliet story to New York’s Upper West Side with white and Puerto Rican gangs facing off against each other. It starred Natalie Wood in one of her most famous performances as Maria, the Latina heroine. Rita Moreno, the first Puerto Rican to make it in Hollywood, is the standout as the fiery Anita, who is the lead singer in the anthem “America.” Now 89, she has a role in the remake. The athletic choreography by co-director Jerome Robbins is one of the film’s highlights.
Stanley Kramer’s Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner is another Oscar-winning movie from the 1960s. It is about an older couple (Spencer Tracy and Katharine Hepburn) who have to come to terms with the fact that their daughter (Katharine Houghton, Hepburn’s real-life niece) has fallen in love with a black man (Sidney Poitier). Even though he happens to be a medical expert, a really nice guy and, well, Sidney Poitier, one of the handsomest leading men of all time, this was a real issue at that time. The romance here is also about the long-married parents, played by real-life long-term lovers Tracy and Hepburn. This was ailing Tracy’s final film and Hepburn won her second Oscar for it.
THE VERSION of Affair to Remember that everyone remembers – and which was referenced in Nora Ephron’s Sleepless in Seattle – is the 1957 film by Leo McCarey starring Cary Grant and Deborah Kerr. The two leads have a shipboard romance when they are on their way to marry other people and agree to meet at the Empire State Building in six months if they still love each other. You probably know what happens next, but when you get the chance to see Cary Grant on the big screen – go!
Ernst Lubitsch’s sophisticated 1932 comedy/crime caper Trouble in Paradise is about con artists and a love triangle. Other Hollywood movies in the series include Moonstruck, Reality Bites and Billy Wilder’s Cold War rom-com/satire One, Two, Three starring James Cagney. In the 2017 Marjorie Prime, an elderly woman (Lois Smith, who was in Five Easy Pieces) brings back a hologram version of her late husband (Mad Men’s Jon Hamm).
James Ivory and Ismail Merchant’s 1987 adaptation of EM Forster’s novel Maurice, tells a story of love among upper-class and working-class homosexuals in Britain before World War I and stars Hugh Grant, James Wilby, Rupert Graves and Ben Kingsley.
Sophia Loren and Marcello Mastroianni were at their most gorgeous in Vittorio De Sica’s 1964 farce, Marriage Italian Style. Unfortunately, the film has only Hebrew titles.
Marcel Carne’s Les Enfants du Paradis (1945), an epic love story about actors, thieves and mimes in the 1800s starring Arletty and Jean-Louis Barrault, is considered to be one of the greatest romantic movies of all time. It also has an interesting back story. It was filmed during the Nazi occupation of France and its designer and composer, who were Jews, often had to hide from Nazis who would visit the set. Starving extras reportedly stole food from the banquet scenes. But as soon as the war ended, the movie opened in Paris and around the world, and people say it is still shown somewhere in Paris every day. The print that will be shown has English titles.
Lovesick on Nana Street is a 1995 Israeli movie by Savi Gabizon about a nebbish who lives with his mother and falls in love with a beautiful actress, even though he knows he has no chance with her. The nebbish is played by Moshe Ivgy, the actor recently convicted of multiple counts of sexual harassment. At this moment, it may be hard to forget that, but Ivgy is a key figure in Israeli movie history. He was one of the first Mizrahi actors to achieve mainstream success and there is no reason to avoid his movies.
For the full program, go to the Jerusalem Cinematheque website: jer-cin.org.il/en/lobby/julove 


Tags movie tu be'av Cinematheque
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

If the claims are true, will NSO take responsibility this time?

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Jerusalem - A tale of one city with two faces - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Kicking around the idea of home

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

Hady Amr’s pointless pursuit of Palestinian statehood - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Amotz Asa-El

Virgin territory: Richard Branson won in space, but failed fixing Earth

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Most Read
1

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
2

2,000-year-old ‘Freedom to Zion’ coins found in biblical heartland

The 2,000-year-old coins that date back to the period of the Jewish revolts against the Romans, July 13, 2021.
3

Thinking of flying to Israel? Here are the latest COVID rules

A passenger at Ben Gurion Airport
4

Who is most likely to develop severe COVID-19 even after a second jab?

ENTERING THE emergency room at Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv.
5

Archaeologists find part of Jerusalem’s wall destroyed ahead of 9th of Av

The section of the wall that was exposed.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by