Shalva Band collaborates with WHO to promote disability inclusion

The Israeli band collaborated with the World Health Organization to raise awareness on the World Health Assembly's resolution last May, which aims to give the "highest attainable standard of health."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 20, 2021 18:43
The Shalva Band performs at the 2019 Euovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
The Shalva Band performs at the 2019 Euovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv
(photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)
Shalva Band, an Israeli musical group, is supporting the World Health Organization's (WHO) efforts to advocate for disability rights and inclusion in Europe. 
The band, all comprised of Israeli musicians who live with some form of disability, performed "A Million Dreams" from The Greatest Showman film at an online conference on disability inclusion which took place on Friday. 
The conference was part of the World Health Organization's Regional Committee for Europe. The online event was join hosted by the European Disability Forum, Israel, the UK, Norway, and Germany. 
The clip of the group performing the song can be found below:
The group first performed "A Million Dreams" at the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv in 2019. 
The Israeli band collaborated with the World Health Organization to raise awareness on the World Health Assembly's resolution last May which aims to give the "highest attainable standard of health" to those who are disabled, as well as disability inclusion in healthcare.
The members of the band are employed by Shalva, an organization that provides "an all-encompassing range of services for thousands of people with disabilities from infancy to adulthood and their families," according to their website. 
Jerusalem’s new Shalva National Center for children with disabilities. (credit: SHALVA) Jerusalem’s new Shalva National Center for children with disabilities. (credit: SHALVA)
“We feel honored to demonstrate the incredible power of inclusion through Shalva Band which is one of our most famous inclusion programs, inspired millions around the world and moved countless of people to tears," said Kalman Samuels, founder and President of Shalva National Center.


