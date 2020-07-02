The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Cybertech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

‘Spaceship Earth’ - A captivating look back at Biosphere 2

Documentary goes back to the compound where, from 1991 to 1993, eight men and women sealed themselves inside this three-acre terrarium and made it their research laboratory and made it their home.

By JUSTIN CHANG  
JULY 2, 2020 13:09
The men and women who lived in Biosphere 2 (photo credit: COURTESY YES)
The men and women who lived in Biosphere 2
(photo credit: COURTESY YES)
The mighty steel-and-glass compound known as Biosphere 2 is a sight that never loses its beauty, its absurdity or its wonder. Jutting out of the hot, dry ground of the Sonoran Desert, it was designed as a microcosm of the entire planet and thus contains its own worlds in miniature: an ocean, a savanna, a rain forest. For two years, from 1991 to 1993, eight men and women sealed themselves inside this eight-story, three-acre terrarium and made it their research laboratory and their home. It was a scientific experiment and a domestic one, a test of how humankind might endure in a self-enclosed environment on this planet or the next.
The challenge of living in self-imposed isolation with limited resources is, of course, an especially relatable subject at the moment for reasons the filmmakers could hardly have anticipated. One way to approach Spaceship Earth, Matt Wolf’s layered, absorbing and sympathetic new documentary, is as a madly inventive primer on responsible dystopian-hermetic living. But the film – which is being shown at drive-in theaters, in pop-up cityscape projections and on multiple streaming platforms – would make for fascinating viewing under any circumstances.
You may have read about Biosphere 2 in the news years ago, or perhaps you saw it parodied in the Razzie-winning 1996 Pauly Shore comedy Bio-Dome. Chances are you haven’t heard much about it since. One of the key points of Spaceship Earth is that the valuable lessons that emerged from that two-year study – the breakthroughs and the setbacks alike – were drowned out by a media blitzkrieg eager to brand the mission an unambiguous failure. The coverage was dispiriting but also, the movie suggests, all too characteristic of a society that often greets idealistic, utopian thinking with cynicism and views science with boredom or contempt.
Which is not to say that Spaceship Earth is entirely devoid of skepticism. Like any good scientific inquiry, it approaches its complicated subject with a willingness to entertain more than one possibility. Drawing on a remarkable trove of archival footage as well as present-day interviews with surviving Biospherians including Sally Silverstone and Linda Leigh, Wolf sifts through his subjects’ work and gives their intelligence, dedication and vision its due. He also considers the widespread dismissals of the Biosphere 2 project as what one person calls “trendy ecological entertainment,” a mix of irreproducible research and whimsical performance art.
Elsewhere, he weighs the accusation that John Allen, the intensely charismatic inventor, ecologist and writer who masterminded the project, possessed some of the qualities you might find in a cult leader. But Wolf also amasses other evidence, including the accounts of colleagues and the remarkable record of their accomplishments even before Biosphere 2. He concludes that while Allen was certainly many things – an inventor, ecologist, metallurgist, writer, motivator, manipulator – charlatan does not appear to have been one of them. Allen seems to have been less interested in controlling younger minds than in nurturing them and pushing them toward their own independent avenues of discovery.
Wolf, who directed last year’s Recorder: The Marion Stokes Project, takes his time wandering down those avenues. His interview subjects immerse us in their memories of a grand 1960s/’70s communal existence – “a work democracy,” as one of them puts it – in which intellectual vivacity and manual labor were encouraged to flourish in tandem. Theirs was a remarkably holistic approach: Calling themselves the Synergists and sailing the world in a vessel they built themselves, they were a touring theater troupe, a construction crew and a force for social and planetary transformation. They were also, for all their activism, “quite capitalistic.” As one of them acknowledges early on, none of their projects could have happened without significant cash flow — in this case, from Texas multimillionaire Ed Bass, who financed Biosphere 2 and other Allen endeavors.
Science and art, capitalism and counterculture, principle and compromise: Spaceship Earth draws strength from its contradictions. (If you don’t know what became of Biosphere 2, the movie also packs an ironic, infuriatingly nasty twist ending.) But it also shines an unwavering light on the worthy, even heroic impetus for the mission: the collective’s deep concern for the environment and their early awareness, fed by books like Silent Spring and movies like Silent Running,”of the seriousness of climate change. (Biosphere 1? That would be planet Earth.)
And so from the beginning, the experiment was predicated on sustainability. In filling the terrarium with plant and animal life from all over the world, Noah’s Ark-style, the eight chosen Biospherians hoped to minimize their carbon footprint and build an ecosystem that would require no outside resources. For two years they rigorously nurtured that ecosystem, farming and eating their crops, and collecting and analyzing the data at every turn. Much of what we see in Spaceship Earth comes from day-to-day footage shot by the group’s physician, Roy Walford, and it is fascinating to observe the Biospherians at work, to gain even a fragmentary understanding of what it was like to live, breathe, work and play under glass. (The filmmaking gets an invaluable assist from David Teague’s fluid editing and Owen Pallett’s evocative score.)
At times I found myself wishing for an even more extreme and prolonged immersion in Biosphere 2 life, something akin to the rigorous observational documentaries of Nikolaus Geyrhalter, whose recent “Earth” could join Spaceship Earth on a double bill about humanity’s environmental impact. But the images here are remarkable all the same, and Wolf’s decision to focus on minutiae – the hard work of digging, harvesting and threshing, the challenge of baking a birthday cake without sweeteners – is both refreshing and instructive, especially for what he doesn’t show us.
The inevitable tensions of living in close quarters with seven other people for two years are duly acknowledged, but the emotional, interpersonal dynamics remain largely an off-screen mystery. The reality-TV-style soap opera you might be expecting never quite materializes. Most of the human drama comes from without, from the muck and mire of managerial conflicts and public-relations gaffes. That the Biospherians didn’t entirely succeed in their quest for sustainability — they ultimately made use of a carbon dioxide scrubber, as well as fresh oxygen that was pumped in from outside — became cause for ridicule from a public that had previously celebrated (and inevitably simplified) the project and its findings.

Spaceship Earth provides its own corrective to the wholesale dismissal of Biosphere 2 and to the kind of rigid binary thinking that suggests human progress can be measured only in unqualified triumphs and outright disasters. If the scientific method calls for relentless trial and error, then Allen and his collaborators clearly lived up to it, albeit under a much more sensationalist media spotlight than most. What they came to understand deeply in their two years of isolation is a lesson that is worth revisiting always, but especially in an age of global pandemic and climate change. There is no ecosystem too large to be imperiled, no action too small to have a consequence.
Los Angeles Times (TNS)
‘SPACESHIP EARTH’
Running time:
1 hour, 54 minutes
Playing: July 5 at 10 p.m. Yes VOD, Yes Docu and Sting TV


Tags television science documentary
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo It is time to get rid of Army Radio By JPOST EDITORIAL
Annexation might be right, but Netanyahu’s process is flawed By YAAKOV KATZ
Emily Schrader Brands boycotting Facebook are doing nothing more than virtue signalling By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy If you cancel Israel, you hurt yourself, not Israel By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef The elusive case of MK Meir Cohen By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF

Most Read

1 People with blood type O more protected against COVID-19 - studies
Blood Test
2 Israel cancels 'God TV's Evangelical Christian channel
Senior man watching tv
3 COVID-19 is weakening, could die out without vaccine, specialist claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
4 Republicans fear Trump could drop out of race if polls remain low
U.S. President Donald Trump deplanes Air Force One on his way back to the White House after holding a campaign rally in Tulsa
5 Explosion reported near Tehran, as Iraq detains Iran-backed militia
Explosion near Tehran, June 26, 2020
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by