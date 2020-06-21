Star Wars screened in Jerusalem for Israeli premier 40th anniversary

The 501st Legion’s Israel outpost is hosting a special screening of Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back at the First Station in Jerusalem on Sunday in honor of the 40th anniversary of the movie’s premier in Israel.The Star Wars franchise is one of the most successful and widely beloved film franchises of all time, and its popularity has seen it become an integral part of pop culture across the world. Of the films, many hold Episode V, the second movie to be released, as one of the best. Its popularity has even led to the creation of the 501st Legion, the world’s largest fan organization.Founded in 1997, the legion – also known as “Vader’s Fist” – is a staple of geek conventions and boasts 14,000 active members across 64 countries on six continents, and has even launched an official outpost in Israel. Its members dress in methodically detailed and movie-accurate costumes from the Empire’s forces, mainly the iconic stormtrooper attire. The organization is completely nonprofit, and often works to raise charity while sharing the joy of Star Wars with others in a way that is fun and accessible for everyone.But this is more than just a simple screening. For the 501st Legion’s Israel outpost, this is the chance to hold a real Star Wars event, following the cancellation of their plans for May the 4th, a holiday traditionally recognized as Star Wars Day.“We want it to be a Star Wars festival… especially since the events we had planned for May the 4th had to be cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic,” Adam Nahoum, the founder of the 501st Legion’s Israel outpost, told The Jerusalem Post.In order to truly give it the festival feel, Nahoum has worked to coordinate with vendors to be at the booths at the station to sell Star Wars merchandise. The 501st Legion will also have a booth present, as will their counterparts in the Rebel Legion, who hope to raise awareness about their groups and recruit new members.The event starts at 6:30 p.m., but the screening only starts at 7:30 p.m.“We want families to attend, that is why it starts at 6:30, so it will be early enough for children to come,” Nahoum told the Post, adding “As Yoda says, ‘pass on what you have learned.’”The movie will be shown on a large screen outdoors with quality surround sound, and the entire event will follow Health Ministry directives and guidelines. Attendance is free.For more information about the event, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/748781212616670/?active_tab=about.