Tel Aviv is getting its British choreographer back

In December, British choreographer Akram Khan will return to Israel to present Outwitting the Devil as part of the Tel Aviv Performing Arts Center ’s (TAPAC) dance program.

Khan, who is one of the most reputable and celebrated choreographers the world over, last visited Israel six years ago, when he presented iTMOi at TAPAC.

In that time, Khan has experienced a creative shift. In his current work, Khan focuses on conveying myths and legends through the personal experiences of his performers. In Outwitting the Devil, Khan presents six veteran performers who play out his interpretation of the Babylonian epic of Gilgamesh, one of the oldest texts on Earth.

To make this impressive work, Khan called on longtime collaborators such as dramaturg Ruth Little, composer Vincenzo Lamagna and visual designer Tom Scutt.

Amidst a set of broken tables and sculptures, Khan’s cast exchange stories as currency. The company will arrive in Israel for three performances beginning on December 9 and will ring out the 2021 dance season at TAPAC.