The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

The return of Superman? Henry Cavill hints caped days not over

The British actor who took on the role of Superman in 'Man of Steel' hinted that talks are being held about him reprising the role in a future film.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 28, 2020 22:26
Superman (photo credit: GARETH SIMPSON/ FLICKR)
Superman
(photo credit: GARETH SIMPSON/ FLICKR)
British actor Henry Cavill might resume the role of Superman in a future DC movie, Variety reported on Wednesday.
Cavill already played the role of Clark Kent in the 2013 movie Man of Steel as well as the 2016 film Barman VS Superman, both of which dealt with iconic American comic book legends. Cavil gained a great deal of praise for his work in both films.  

 

“The cape is still in the closet,” he told Variety. “It’s still mine. I’m not going to sit quietly in the dark as all the stuff is going on. I’ve not given up the role. There’s a lot I have to give for Superman yet.”  
 
"All the stuff” likely refers director Zach Snyder’s directors cut of the 2017 film Justice League, which will be available on HBO Max
The new cut will be a much more in-depth version of the theatrical release. Cavill played Superman in Justice League as well.
It is not unlikely that the release will spark a new interest in the Man of Steel should any new productions be pitched to studios. 
 
Created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Schuster, Superman is perhaps the most famous and well-liked comic book hero of all time. His origin story, the last son of a dying planet who swears to defend truth justice and the American way, had inspired millions around the world since the first comic book depicting him was printed in 1938.
The role has been portrayed by noted actors such as Christopher Reeve. Comic book writers dared to take the character in bold, new directions such as the 2003 Superman: Red Son comic which retells the story with infant Superman landing in the USSR and not the US, making him a Soviet hero rather than an American one.  
 
Cavill’s most recent role is also of a super-powered hero, that of the Witcher in the same-named Netflix adaptation of the Polish fantasy novels.
 


Tags movie Superman comics
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Social media provides instant communication but has dumbed us down By JPOST EDITORIAL
Editor's Notes: Elazar Stern’s lament By YAAKOV KATZ
My Word: Trying times for the prime minister and country By LIAT COLLINS
Ehud Olmert Netanyahu is running scared By EHUD OLMERT
Ruthie Blum Right from wrong: Why we want Netanyahu’s trial televised By RUTHIE BLUM

Most Read

1 COVID-19 no longer infectious after 11 days, new study claims
An illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), depicts the 2019 Novel Coronavirus
2 Roger Waters – getting a taste of his own medicine
ROGER WATERS
3 Joe Biden's nickname for US President Trump: 'President Tweety'
Former vice president Joe Biden (Left) and US President Donald Trump (Right)
4 These 10 Yiddish words will get you through quarantine
Yiddish land revisited Yiddish actor and singer Yoni Eilat depicted here reading a Yiddish newspaper
5 Israeli scientists: Gaucher’s disease drugs effective against coronavirus
Doctor chief of the intensive care unit (ICU), Luiz Gustavo Marin poses for pictures at the Nossa Senhora da Conceicao hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Porto Alegre, Brazil
Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by