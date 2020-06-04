Top 10 Arts and Culture in Israel

1. Artistic shield
The Holon Museum’s new outdoor exhibition “Face:Safe” places at its center photos of face masks designed by various artists. The show was created by curator Raffi Vazana, photographer Ran Yeheskel and stylist Shimon Castel. Vazana said that “while watching the exhibition, the works may be interpreted as a mirror of an imaginary reality, in which we may dare to wear creative masks that serve more than merely ‘flattening the curve.’”
June 10 to August 312. Identity and inclusiveness
The Bat Yam Museum (MOBY) opens its gates with an exhibition of works by artist Eli Petel “Since they Started Measuring”, a one-man show, the artist’s first in many years. The artist addresses questions of identity – what it means and what in includes; questions about inside and outside, the studio and the exhibition space. There are 30 small size works in the exhibition, well worth exploring.
The exhibition opens June 6, at MOBY, 6 Struma st. Bat Yam www.moby.org.il3. Intimate encounters
Israeli musician Shlomi Shaban will host a series of intimate musical meetings with leading artists, opening with Shlomi Shabbat. The evenings will be held on the stage of the Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv and will be broadcast on Channel 11 every Friday at 10:15 p.m.
Both Shaban and Shabbat will perform their music, as well as songs that influenced their careers. Future guests include Yonni Rechter, Shalom Hanoch, Hava Alberstein and more.
The program will be available also on the Kan Internet site and will be broadcast on Reshet Gimel radio station on Saturday at 10 p.m.4. The Spider-Man saga continues
Released June 2019, the last sequel in the ongoing Spider-Man series, Spider-Man: Far From Home, was directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. In this film, Parker is recruited by Nick Fury and Mysterio to face the Elementals while he is on a school trip to Europe.
Available on Yes 2 Friday at 10 p.m.5. Ode to life
The Voice of Music Festival is set to take place next month in Kfar Blum. The Kol Hamusica Festival, one of the first such festivals to take place in Israel, returns to the Upper Galilee. Headed for a decade now by cellist Zvi Pelser, the festival, will take place over a weekend (July 15-18), and will celebrate life with Beethoven’s Ode to Joy. The festival will host international musicians such as viola superstar Amihai Gross, soprano Alma Mushonov sade, Guy Braunstein and more.
For details and reservations go to www.kol-hamusica.org.il6. Mossad agents in Tehran
Homeland‘s Navid Negahban and Iron Man actor Shaun Toub have been cast in the Israel-Iran espionage thriller Tehran (working title) from Moshe Zonder, writer of Netflix’s Fauda. Negahban and Toub will play Mossad field commander Masoud Tabrizi and Iranian security officer Faraz Mehmet respectively in the eight-part series for Israeli broadcaster Kan. Young Israeli actress Niv Sultan takes the lead role in Tehran, playing Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent undertaking her very first mission in Iran’s capital, which is also the place of her birth. Tasked with disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor, her mission has implications not just for the Middle East, but for the rest of the world.
Kan 11 from June 22 at 9:15 p.m.7. ‘Carmen’ in your living room
Bergentz Festival brings Carmen to your living room as part of Aria VOD library available both on HOT and YES VOD. The Aria opera and classical music VOD library has received an enthusiastic welcome by many viewers in Israel. This month, their highlights include George Bizet’s Carmen production from the 2018 Bergentz Opera Festival. The production, directed by Kasper Holten, centers on “two people who are treated as outsiders, whose paths cross and who cling to each other in a passionate but unhealthy relationship.”
Elsewhere in Aria this month, look for a gala concert of Oscar-winning music. Pianist Denis Matsuev plays Rachmaninoff, Violinist Joshua Bell plays Bohemian Rhapsody and an enchanting performance of Swan Lake.
8. You have to see the Koons show
The Tel Aviv Museum of Art has reopened, offering a chance to see the popular exhibition of American celebrity artist Jeff Koons, from the Jose and Marie Mugrabi collection. Don’t miss it – and bring the kids along. Other interesting exhibitions include South African William Kentridge’s “More Sweetly Play the Dance,” an eight-channel video installation with four megaphones, as well as many other exhibitions. if you do visit the museum with children (of all ages), don’t miss the new Family Center at the lower level of the main building, where kids can play and parents can have a break at the cafeteria.9. Escape to South Africa
Trackers, a new South African crime thriller series, opens Sunday on HBO (Hot and Yes). Trackers is an adaptation of Deon Meyer’s 2011 novel of the same name, done by Deon Meyer and Robert Thorogood, as well as a team of South African writers. The series features three parallel stories that take place in South Africa. All three stories involve organized crime and include subjects such as diamond smuggling, Black Rhinos, the CIA and terrorism in Cape Town.
From June 7 at 10 p.m. on HOT and YES10. Take a stroll in the National Park
The Adam VeChai Museum located at the Ramat Gan National Park (near the safari), holds special guided tours for seniors during the month of June. The tours leave each Monday at 8:30 a.m. and go through the park, ending at the Spice Garden. The Museum also offers many options for tours and activities. Participation costs NIS 25 per person.
For registration and more information call (03)631-5010, or go to www.adamvechai.org.il
The Holon Museum’s new outdoor exhibition “Face:Safe” places at its center photos of face masks designed by various artists. The show was created by curator Raffi Vazana, photographer Ran Yeheskel and stylist Shimon Castel. Vazana said that “while watching the exhibition, the works may be interpreted as a mirror of an imaginary reality, in which we may dare to wear creative masks that serve more than merely ‘flattening the curve.’”
June 10 to August 312. Identity and inclusiveness
The Bat Yam Museum (MOBY) opens its gates with an exhibition of works by artist Eli Petel “Since they Started Measuring”, a one-man show, the artist’s first in many years. The artist addresses questions of identity – what it means and what in includes; questions about inside and outside, the studio and the exhibition space. There are 30 small size works in the exhibition, well worth exploring.
The exhibition opens June 6, at MOBY, 6 Struma st. Bat Yam www.moby.org.il3. Intimate encounters
Israeli musician Shlomi Shaban will host a series of intimate musical meetings with leading artists, opening with Shlomi Shabbat. The evenings will be held on the stage of the Bronfman Auditorium in Tel Aviv and will be broadcast on Channel 11 every Friday at 10:15 p.m.
Both Shaban and Shabbat will perform their music, as well as songs that influenced their careers. Future guests include Yonni Rechter, Shalom Hanoch, Hava Alberstein and more.
The program will be available also on the Kan Internet site and will be broadcast on Reshet Gimel radio station on Saturday at 10 p.m.4. The Spider-Man saga continues
Released June 2019, the last sequel in the ongoing Spider-Man series, Spider-Man: Far From Home, was directed by Jon Watts, written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, and stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker / Spider-Man, alongside Samuel L. Jackson, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders, Jon Favreau, J. B. Smoove, Jacob Batalon, Martin Starr, Marisa Tomei, and Jake Gyllenhaal. In this film, Parker is recruited by Nick Fury and Mysterio to face the Elementals while he is on a school trip to Europe.
Available on Yes 2 Friday at 10 p.m.5. Ode to life
The Voice of Music Festival is set to take place next month in Kfar Blum. The Kol Hamusica Festival, one of the first such festivals to take place in Israel, returns to the Upper Galilee. Headed for a decade now by cellist Zvi Pelser, the festival, will take place over a weekend (July 15-18), and will celebrate life with Beethoven’s Ode to Joy. The festival will host international musicians such as viola superstar Amihai Gross, soprano Alma Mushonov sade, Guy Braunstein and more.
For details and reservations go to www.kol-hamusica.org.il6. Mossad agents in Tehran
Homeland‘s Navid Negahban and Iron Man actor Shaun Toub have been cast in the Israel-Iran espionage thriller Tehran (working title) from Moshe Zonder, writer of Netflix’s Fauda. Negahban and Toub will play Mossad field commander Masoud Tabrizi and Iranian security officer Faraz Mehmet respectively in the eight-part series for Israeli broadcaster Kan. Young Israeli actress Niv Sultan takes the lead role in Tehran, playing Tamar Rabinyan, a Mossad computer hacker-agent undertaking her very first mission in Iran’s capital, which is also the place of her birth. Tasked with disabling an Iranian nuclear reactor, her mission has implications not just for the Middle East, but for the rest of the world.
Kan 11 from June 22 at 9:15 p.m.7. ‘Carmen’ in your living room
Bergentz Festival brings Carmen to your living room as part of Aria VOD library available both on HOT and YES VOD. The Aria opera and classical music VOD library has received an enthusiastic welcome by many viewers in Israel. This month, their highlights include George Bizet’s Carmen production from the 2018 Bergentz Opera Festival. The production, directed by Kasper Holten, centers on “two people who are treated as outsiders, whose paths cross and who cling to each other in a passionate but unhealthy relationship.”
Elsewhere in Aria this month, look for a gala concert of Oscar-winning music. Pianist Denis Matsuev plays Rachmaninoff, Violinist Joshua Bell plays Bohemian Rhapsody and an enchanting performance of Swan Lake.
8. You have to see the Koons show
The Tel Aviv Museum of Art has reopened, offering a chance to see the popular exhibition of American celebrity artist Jeff Koons, from the Jose and Marie Mugrabi collection. Don’t miss it – and bring the kids along. Other interesting exhibitions include South African William Kentridge’s “More Sweetly Play the Dance,” an eight-channel video installation with four megaphones, as well as many other exhibitions. if you do visit the museum with children (of all ages), don’t miss the new Family Center at the lower level of the main building, where kids can play and parents can have a break at the cafeteria.9. Escape to South Africa
Trackers, a new South African crime thriller series, opens Sunday on HBO (Hot and Yes). Trackers is an adaptation of Deon Meyer’s 2011 novel of the same name, done by Deon Meyer and Robert Thorogood, as well as a team of South African writers. The series features three parallel stories that take place in South Africa. All three stories involve organized crime and include subjects such as diamond smuggling, Black Rhinos, the CIA and terrorism in Cape Town.
From June 7 at 10 p.m. on HOT and YES10. Take a stroll in the National Park
The Adam VeChai Museum located at the Ramat Gan National Park (near the safari), holds special guided tours for seniors during the month of June. The tours leave each Monday at 8:30 a.m. and go through the park, ending at the Spice Garden. The Museum also offers many options for tours and activities. Participation costs NIS 25 per person.
For registration and more information call (03)631-5010, or go to www.adamvechai.org.il