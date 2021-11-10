The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Ultra-Orthodox star Shuli Rand ties the knot with Tzufit Grant

Ultra-Orthodox actor Shuli Rand and actress and television presenter Tzufit Grant married on Tuesday night, with celebrities Orna Banai, Amir Benayoun and Shlomi Shaban reportedly among the guests.

By HANNAH BROWN
Published: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 15:40

Updated: NOVEMBER 10, 2021 15:45
Shuli Rand (photo credit: JASON GILBERT)
Shuli Rand
(photo credit: JASON GILBERT)
Nothing in Israeli actor Shuli Rand’s life has been simple and his personal dramas have played out in public, rivaling anything in his movies, and culminated in his marriage on Tuesday night to actress and television presenter Tzufit Grant. Actors and musicians Orna Banai, Amir Benayoun and Shlomi Shaban were reportedly among the guests.
Rand and Grant’s relationship has received a great deal of attention for several reasons. Rand became ultra-Orthodox over 20 years ago while Grant is secular. He had an extremely acrimonious split from his previous wife, Michal Rand, in 2016. Michal, who also became ultra-Orthodox as an adult, accused him of abandoning her to pursue other women and of not supporting their seven children, and a long he-said, she-said conflict played out in the media. She sued him for NIS 2.5 million and each said they had been physically abused by the other. Although Michal refused to agree to a divorce, Rand reportedly received a rare exemption signed by 100 rabbis that allowed him to remarry.
Although Grant is not observant, she said in an interview with Ynet last month that she has always kept kosher and has started to observe the Sabbath with Rand.
They tied the knot at a secluded location near Beit Shemesh. Grant wore a modest wedding gown with long sleeves and a high neckline. She told her groom: “I want to tell you to accept with complete conviction that I love you and I thank you for choosing me.” After the traditional breaking of the glass, Rand sang There is No Despair in the World.
SHULI RAND: It is my life story (credit: YAEL HERMAN)SHULI RAND: It is my life story (credit: YAEL HERMAN)
Rand was born into a distinguished religious family. His father was Yaakov Rand, education and special needs researcher who received the Israel Prize in 2001. Shuli Rand’s uncle was Reuven Feuerstein, the special-needs educational pioneer who founded the Feuerstein Institute in Jerusalem and for many years, Rand has been active in helping to fundraise for various special-needs frameworks around Israel.
When he was breaking into acting, he abandoned religious observance and became one of Israel’s most acclaimed actors, starring in such classics as Assi Dayan’s Life According to Agfa, for which he won his first Best Actor Award in 1992. But in the late 90s, he became ultra-Orthodox and joined the Breslov Hasidim, the sect that venerates Rabbi Nahman. He strove to continue acting without compromising his faith and performed all over Israel in one-man shows in which he sang, recited excerpts from the writings of Rabbi Nahman and performed dramatic scenes. He also released several successful musical albums.
In 2004, Rand co-wrote and starred in the movie Ushpizin, a movie that was directed by the secular Gidi Dar, a longtime friend and collaborator of Rand’s, and which received the approval of the Breslov community. In it, Rand played a former criminal who became ultra-Orthodox and who is shocked when old criminal associates of his arrival for the Sukkot holiday to hide out at his home. Michal portrayed his wife in the movie to adhere to modesty laws. The movie was a worldwide hit and Rand received his second Ophir Award for it. Recently, he starred in Dar’s Legend of Destruction, a film about the destruction of the Second Temple. He has also had roles in the television series, Shtisel and Autonomies. He recently attended the event introducing the Israeli Cinema Day.


Tags cinema actor film israel
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israeli political discourse needs to become less childish - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Will Israel's new budget be effective or catastrophic? - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Dov Maimon

Europe needs to allow Jews to practice shechita - opinion

 By DOV MAIMON
Mark Regev

What was achieved when Naftali Bennett met Vladimir Putin? - opinion

 By MARK REGEV
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid the size of Burj Khalifa heading for Earth mid-December

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

COVID-19: People under 30 should not get Moderna vaccine - France

Vials with a sticker reading, "COVID-19 / Coronavirus vaccine / Injection only" and a medical syringe are seen in front of a displayed Moderna logo in this illustration taken October 31, 2020.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Adding cinnamon to your coffee will speed up your metabolism - study

Cinnamon

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by