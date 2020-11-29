Uri Geller allows Pokemon to release Kadabra trading cards

Israeli magician and illusionist Uri Geller announced Saturday he is giving permission to release Pokemon trading cards depicting the Pokemon Kadabra, bringing an end to a 20-year legal dispute."I am truly sorry for what I did 20 years ago," the 73-year-old Geller wrote on Twitter. "Kids and grownups I am releasing the ban. It’s now all up to Nintendo to bring my kadabra Pokemon card back. It will probably be one of the rarest cards now! Much energy and love to all!"
Speaking to gaming news site The Gamer, Geller explained that his decision was due to “Due to the tremendous volume of emails I am still getting begging me to allow Nintendo to bring back Kadabra/Yungeller," the latter being Kadabra's name in Japanese.It was this name, which bears similarities to Geller's own, that helped spark his lawsuit against Nintendo in 2000, claiming that Nintendo illegally used his likeness for the character. Furthermore, the fictional character is also seen holding a spoon, which coupled with its status as a psychic type was seen by the illusionist as a reference to his famous spoon-bending trick.
He further claimed that the star on kadabra's forehead and lightning-bolt patters on its chest serves as a reference to the Nazi SS logo from the Holocaust."Nintendo turned me into an evil, occult Pokémon character. Nintendo stole my identity by using my name and my signature image," Geller said at the time, according to a BBC report. He subsequently sued to stop the sale of his cards. And while Abra and Alakazam, the two other Pokemon in Kadabra's evolutionary line whose names all evoke the obvious "Abracadabra, Alakazam" of stereotypical magic, have both appeared on cards, Kadabra has been absent since 2003.It is unclear when Kadabra cards will begin appearing in Pokemon Card Game packs.