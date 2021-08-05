The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

US-Israeli comedian Avi Liberman brings back Comedy for Koby

Only months after a near-fatal car accident, unsinkable comic returns with stellar lineup

By JORDAN PIKE  
AUGUST 5, 2021 19:30
AVI LIBERMAN leads ‘Comedy for Koby.’ (photo credit: YISSACHAR RUAS)
AVI LIBERMAN leads ‘Comedy for Koby.’
(photo credit: YISSACHAR RUAS)
For American-Israeli comedian Avi Liberman, founder and host of the long-running, immensely popular “Comedy for Koby” tours, it was no laughing matter.
On May 23, Liberman was badly injured in a car accident in Florida. Initially in serious condition, Liberman spent nine days in the hospital and currently has partial paralysis on the left side of his face, trouble closing his left eye, numbness and tightness as a result of the skull fractures. 
“The mental part has actually been the hardest. I get a bit tired at points during the day but energy is also returning,” he said in a phone conversation with The Jerusalem Post last week.
“What surprised me is how you fall back into it,” said Liberman about returning to the stage, after a two-month layoff during recuperation and rehab. “You’re a little bit rusty, but how easily we fall back into it was the nice thing.”
“The instinct takes over again. You’ve been doing this for 25 years. I was concerned thinking about it, but right before I was brought up on stage for a guest spot at the Houston Improv, the rational part of my head took over and was like ‘You’ve done this a ton. What’s the concern?’”
Rabbi Seth and Sherri Mandell established the Koby Mandell Foundation in 2001, the same year their 13-year-old son Koby and his friend Yosef Ishran were brutally murdered by terrorists near their Gush Etzion home of Tekoa. And since 2008, Liberman has been bringing over top US stand-up comedians to raise funds for the organization’s summer camp and other programs it runs.
Asking if he is planning on making jokes about the accident, he laughingly explains, “The joke I say is, I gotta be honest, I was a little concerned about performing, like this, but I realized this is the look most people have on their face after gambling in Vegas after a couple of days.”
He adds, “I do one more joke where I said, just a heads up if you have two Jews in a car, “Jesus, Take the Wheel” is not the song you want on the radio.”
He states, “90% of the act is what I would normally do anyway. I just address the paralysis of my face. You just have to address it, because it’s obvious and then you move on. ”
The Comedy for Koby tour kicks off in Beit Shemesh on August 12 and continues throughout the country. The August 14 show is in Gush Etzion, August 15 in Jerusalem, August 16 in Ra’anana, August 17 in Tel Aviv, finishing in Modi’in on August 18. 
The festival will feature American comedians Willie Barcena, Hugh Fink, and Don Gavin, in addition to the event being hosted by Liberman. 
Barcena, a stand-up veteran, has appeared in television shows including Moesha and The Wayans Brothers. His stand-up special on Comedy Central, Willie Barcena: The Truth Hurts received rave reviews and is now available to stream on Netflix. 
Hugh Fink, an accomplished comedy writer, wrote for Saturday Night Live from 1995-2002. He’s also written for The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson and The Showbiz Show with David Spade. During his time at SNL writing alongside Tina Fey, Will Ferrell, Tracey Morgan, Maya Rudolph, and Norm MacDonald, he received an Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Program.
He’s appeared on Conan O’Brien, Late Show with David Letterman, and his own Comedy Central half-hour special. Additionally, he’s executive produced and written the Writer’s Guild Awards, where he’s worked alongside Steve Carell, Sarah Silverman, Keegan Michael Key, Bill Burr, Wanda Sykes and Oliver Stones. 
Don Gavin, a comedian and actor, is best known for his appearances in the film Shallow Hal and the TV show Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist. Well-known in the Boston stand-up scene, he is often referred to as “The Godfather of Boston Comedy.”
Following his accident, in a Times of Israel blog post titled “What I’m Learning About Almost Dying,” Liberman wrote that two close friends suggested to him, “You only become a victim on stage if you present yourself that way, so… don’t.”
Looking ahead to getting back on the stage in Israel, post-accident, Liberman said he hoped his experience might prove to be helpful for others.
“I would say that anytime you can express yourself and hope that it reaches somebody, it’s always positive. If someone else was also going through a difficult time and could gain some inspiration and you realize you’re gonna have your downtime, that’s okay. But, you know, just try to keep plowing forward.”
Info and tickets: www.comedyforkoby.com/


Tags comedy comedian comedy for koby
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel stuck in neutral on fixing traffic crisis - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader

When cancel culture comes for Jews - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Sarit Zehavi

Should the West support the Lebanese army to counterweight Hezbollah?

 By SARIT ZEHAVI
Gil Troy

A deep dive into the writings of visionary Theodor Herzl

 By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef

Another round of corona hysteria - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Most Read
1

Harvard astronomer revolutionizes search for alien life with new project

Illustative photo of Galileo Galilei refracting through a telescope.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

Great Pyramid-sized asteroid to fly close to Earth

Asteroid illustrative
4

Texas looking into divestment from Unilever over Ben & Jerry’s boycott

A woman holds Ben & Jerry's ice cream at her home in Jerusalem on July 19, 2021.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by