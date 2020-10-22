The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Vocal tasters and testers: 23 Israeli Music Festival to go online

This year’s significantly pared-down edition will take place at 1 p.m. on October 30 and goes by the title of “From the Drawer to Song – Choir Lab.”

By BARRY DAVIS  
OCTOBER 22, 2020 20:11
THE ISRAELI Vocal Ensemble. (photo credit: NIV SHIMON)
THE ISRAELI Vocal Ensemble.
(photo credit: NIV SHIMON)
 The Israeli Music Festival has been with us for 23 years now. The country’s principal vehicle for contemporary classical Israeli fare, like all cultural events here over the past seven or so months, has had to move into Internet-based realms to get, at least, a diminished version of its usually expansive range of sounds, rhythms and styles across to the public.
This year’s significantly pared-down edition will take place at 1 p.m. on October 30 and goes by the title of “From the Drawer to Song – Choir Lab.” The diminished program features three short works all performed by veteran internationally acclaimed choral outfit The Israeli Vocal Ensemble.
And intriguing wide-ranging material it is, too. The lineup includes a dramatic piece called “At Ein Dor” by 79-year-old Canadian-born composer Aharon Harlap which feeds off the eponymous poem by Saul Tchernichovsky written in 1893. The latter is based on a biblical tale about King Saul consulting a witch before doing battle with the Philistines, a battle in which the Israelites were defeated and the king lost his life. The typically dark and evocative Harlap score was inspired by Israel Philharmonic Orchestra bassoon player Uzi Shalev, who was born at Kibbutz Ein Dor. Shalev also performs alongside a pianist and a string section, as well as the choir.
The other two pieces in the Zoom lineup are purely a cappella affairs, written by Sarah Shoham and by Alon Nechushtan. The former’s composition – 74-year-old Shoham has been writing for choirs for many a year now – is based on Psalm 23, a popular textual base for musical presentation. Nechushtan’s contribution comes from a very different neck of the historical, disciplinary and musical woods.
Over the past couple of decades the 46-year-old New York resident Israeli pianist-composer has made a name for himself as a front grid writer and performer of leading-edge jazz creations. And, even though his jazz-based writing is particularly eclectic this is his first foray into choral climes.
His slot in the Choir Lab agenda includes five songs, culled from a mammoth 70 poems put to music that comprise a tome written in Hebrew by Ukrainian-born David Vogel called Lifney Hasha’ar Ha’afel (“Before the Dark Gate”) published in Vienna in 1923. The full score stretch tops three hours, but the Choir Lab offering makes for a concise 10 minutes. The Harlap and Shoham works are of a similar duration, with edifying short interviews with each composer taking place betwixt and between.
Nechushtan says “Beyond the Dark Gate” which, earlier this year, won him the ACUM (Society of Authors, Composers and Music Publishers in Israel) Mark Kopytman Award for composition, was a slow burner. “In my reading of David Vogel I was always astounded by the lyricism and expressiveness. I recall trying to compose some of the poems – perhaps two or three – as a teenager, around the first time I was exposed to them.” He soon got down to trying to complement them with sonic underscoring, but needed time and some accrued life wisdom to really do them justice. “I never really felt the mental maturity to dare do something with this, as if I wasn’t emotionally ready for the depths and abysmal strange world within that realm.”
As he developed his jazzy nous he kept his poetic aspirations in mind, albeit to the rear thereof. “Fast forward to our times,” Nechushtan explains. “As I was going through my poetry books in my closet, I stumbled again, into this book. Its mint condition was kept for all those years as if it was waiting to me to read it in its entirety as an adult. I started toying with the idea of setting a few poems out of this haunting collection of over 70 poems [to music]. I was blown away, anew, just like in my juvenile days reading Vogel for the first time.”
The flame of cross-disciplinary creation was well and truly rekindled. “I slowly started to compose a few songs and simply could [not] stop. I had a strong epiphany.”
It was a bumpy, but ultimately highly rewarding, ride for the jazzman. “I found myself drawn into the nightmarish world of Vogel’s work, but surprisingly also to his tender, loving side – stunned by the variety of the themes in these poems: love, hate, dark, light, horror, great joy.” Should make for compelling viewing and listening next week.
There is also an interactive side to the “From the Drawer to Song – Choir Lab” with viewers able to choose the work, out of the three, they prefer. The winner will then be reprised at the end of the Zoom session.
To register for the event go to www.nive.co.il or email to: nive.contact@gmail.com


Tags music jazz Israeli Music Festival
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo Mutual Respect Charter signed by 70 MKs encourages respect in Knesset By JPOST EDITORIAL
Emily Schrader Why Israel must stand with Armenia - opinion By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy J’Accuse: The WZC has become the World Zionist Casbah By GIL TROY
Susan Hattis Rolef MKs Regev and Zohar caught acting as blackmailers -opinion By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
Elana Maryles Sztokman Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’ By ELANA MARYLES SZTOKMAN

Most Read

1 Over 70% of coronavirus patients wore mask, followed guidelines - CDC study
A protective face mask is seen as curbs to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) have been reimposed after a rise in new cases, at Zikim beach in southern Israel July 21, 2020. Picture taken July 21, 2020.
2 Hadassah hospital consulting with US medics on COVID treatment for Erekat
Palestinian Chief Negotiator Saeb Erekat meets with Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi (not pictured) in Amman, Jordan, September 6, 2020.
3 Anyone who thinks Trump is good for the Jews is a ‘freier’
US PRESIDENT Donald Trump makes an announcement about his treatment for COVID-19 in Washington last week. October 2020.
4 20% of verified coronavirus patients did not develop immunity
Sheba Medical Center team at the Coronavirus isolation ward of Sheba Medical Center unit, in Ramat Gan, June 30, 2020.
5 75% of US Jews voting for Biden in US presidential election
Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden appears by video feed at start of the all virtual 2020 Democratic Convention hosted from Milwaukee, Wisconsin, August 17, 2020

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by