The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News Culture News

Workplace special needs challenges shown in new Israeli reality series

While the fact that navigating the job market is especially difficult for those with disabilities comes as no surprise, this series explores how they manage to hone skills.

By HANNAH BROWN  
JULY 12, 2021 20:29
'EMPLOYABLE ME' (photo credit: KAN 11/MOSHE NACHUMOVICH)
'EMPLOYABLE ME'
(photo credit: KAN 11/MOSHE NACHUMOVICH)
Finding a job is a challenge for everyone, but those with special needs face huge obstacles and their struggles and triumphs are the subject of a gripping and moving new reality series from Kan 11, an adaptation of a British series, Employable Me (in Hebrew, Tnu L’avod) that begins on July 14 at 9 p.m. (and will be available on the Kan 11 website). 
While the fact that navigating the job market is especially difficult for those with disabilities comes as no surprise, rather than dwelling on the participants as victims, this series explores how in many ways, they manage to hone skills both in spite of and because of their challenges. These skills can make them extraordinarily productive at many jobs – if only employers will give them a chance. 
It also adds a coaching element, where Ofer Golan, a clinical psychologist specializing in autism at Bar-Ilan University, and other specialists help them find out where their skills lie and prepare them for interviews. 
The series lets us get to know each of the participants for who they are and emphasizes how much they have to contribute. It may make you angry at times, as they talk about how often they have been underestimated or ignored, but more often, you will root for them. The format of going through the job-search process has built-in suspense that will keep you entertained and the series is well photographed and has a nice soundtrack. 
Those featured on the show include people on the autism spectrum, as well as those with Tourette Syndrome and cerebral palsy. In the first two episodes that were released to the press, the focus is on those on the autism spectrum. Early on in the first episode, Golan shares the statistic that 70% of people on the autism spectrum are unemployed and the 30% of those who do have work do not necessarily have work that is commensurate with their abilities and which may not be steady. 
Said Golan: “It’s a statistic that evokes despair… It says something about the difficulty these people face and it means that they are forced to support themselves from government stipends or rely on their families, and that says something about us as a society.”
The series looks at several people on the spectrum who are completely different from each other in spite of the fact that they share the same diagnostic label, illustrating a comment by Dr. Steven Shore, an American professor who is on the autism spectrum: “If you’ve met one person with autism, you’ve met one person with autism.”
OR BARTOR, one of those profiled, is a 30-year-old with high-functioning autism or Asperger Syndrome (these terms are often used interchangeably) who, like many of the participants, lives at home and has worked only sporadically at menial jobs. He is a fountain of knowledge on many subjects, including linguistics, and he designs costumes for the theater, creating complex and beautiful hats and clothing that emphasize the characters’ personalities. But in spite of his creativity and self-taught designing and sewing skills, at the beginning of the series, he cannot catch a break. A well-known designer invites him to come in for an interview and a tryout, but because he has not yet mastered certain intricate craft skills required, he is not hired. However, the designer gets high praise from Golan for telling Bartor exactly what he needs to work on. As Bartor speaks with his extremely supportive mother afterwards and both say that the main thing is that he tried, you can feel the weight of years of rejection and the toll it has taken on both of them. I look forward to seeing him develop with coaching in upcoming episodes. 
Aviad London, 32, who has been diagnosed with Asperger Syndrome, said he “very much does not like the word ‘disabled’” because he feels he can work as well as anybody. He has a track record working in Quality Assurance (QA) for software, a highly demanding field, but was fired twice during the pandemic – not furloughed, but laid off – in spite of his skills. “Let me work already!” he pleaded as he spoke to Golan. 
ALTHOUGH MOST people on the autism spectrum are male – autism is diagnosed in four-five times as many males as females – there are many women with autism and Golan speculates it is under diagnosed in females. Daria Itzkovich grew up knowing she had dyslexia – and was often bullied and criticized for that by uncaring, ignorant teachers as well as mean kids – and was diagnosed with autism in her 20s. Hyper-aware of sounds and visual data, she discovers that she is highly skilled in the field of tagging, where images need to be identified and cataloged for many technical uses. When Golan tells her she achieved “phenomenal success” on an aptitude test, her joy is palpable and you may find yourself tearing up as you watch. 
The participants are a winning group and Golan is exceptionally good at explaining their challenges in a way that is illuminating and not reductive. 
As the mother of a young man on the autism spectrum who is not able to work in the regular job market but who does have many skills, I would urge the producers to consider creating a second season that would explore the world of supervised work settings for people who are designated “lower functioning.” Improving such sheltered settings could be the next step in the inclusion revolution for people with disabilities.


Tags reality tv disability employment autism Asperger's syndrome
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Can Israel, Jordan be good neighbors once again? - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Opposition maneuvers represent nadir of Israeli politics - opinion

 By DAVID BRINN

My Word: Presidents and present-day politics

 By LIAT COLLINS
Ruthie Blum

President Isaac Herzog’s grand entrance - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
YEDIDIA Z. STERN

Israel must split attorney-general role to ensure rule of law - opinion

 By YEDIDIA STERN
Most Read
1

Coronavirus: New 'Lambda' variant causes concern for WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
2

Haredim, not Arabs or Iran, are the biggest threat to Israel - opinion

A CELEBRATION for 63 haredi men who were released from prison in April 2018. They had been arrested for their failure to show up at the army recruitment office.
3

Pfizer, Israel agree: New COVID vaccines coming August 1

RRIS student, Eitan Ohana originally from LA, receiving his vaccine
4

Fire in ship at Dubai's Jebel Ali port now extinguished -authorities

Aerial view of the Sheikh Zayed Road, following the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, March 26, 2020.
5

Lavish Second Temple period building found by Western Wall in Jerusalem

Remains of the magnificent 2000-year-old building recently excavated and due to be opened to the public

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by