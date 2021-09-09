The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
50 Influencers Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Cycling safety instructions issued ahead of Yom Kippur

In Israel, Yom Kippur is the annual bike-riding day for secular Israeli children.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 9, 2021 19:32
Children ride their bicycles on an empty road during the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur in Jerusalem, September 30, 2017. (photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
Children ride their bicycles on an empty road during the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur in Jerusalem, September 30, 2017.
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMMAR AWAD)
The Economy Ministry's Regulatory Administration released their safety and security protocols ahead of Yom Kippur, which will begin on Wednesday evening.
In Israel, Yom Kippur is the annual bike-riding day for secular Israeli children. Beterem, an Israeli organization dedicated to the safety of Israeli children, reported that 470 children were injured during Yom Kippur from 2010-2016.
In 2020, Amir Abu Laban was sentenced to nine years in prison after he ran over and killed eight-year-old Itay Margie in Yom Kippur 2019. 
To prevent such incidents from occurring on this years' day of atonement, The regulatory administration released its recommendations regarding the safe purchase of bicycles, as well as safe riding and purchases of rollerblades, skateboards and scooters.
According to the safety instructions issued, all bicycles, rollerblades, skateboards and scooters sold are required to be labeled with a warning regarding the maximum body weight allowed. 
In addition, it will be mandatory to wear a safety helmet, in addition to the constant supervision of an adult.
Scooters: Fun or dangerous? (credit: Eyal Solomon) Scooters: Fun or dangerous? (credit: Eyal Solomon)
Bicycles for babies and toddlers will be accompanied by assembly and maintenance instructions. A warning, detailing the dangers of riding a bicycle and precautions that must be taken, will also be added.


Tags Yom Kippur children Cycling
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Paralympic champions are Israel's unsung heroes

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Barbara Sofer

Kids say the darndest and sweetest things about Israel

 By BARBARA SOFER
Brian Blum

Biking through Jerusalem: Easy rentals and fun for the family

 By BRIAN BLUM
Emily Schrader

Did we learn from the lessons of 9/11? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
Gil Troy

Repentance – on all fronts – requires self-criticism too - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Most Read
1

Palestinians save Jewish woman attacked with stones near Hebron

Palestinian youths slinging rocks 521
2

COVID-19: New 'Mu variant' from Colombia could be vaccine resistant - WHO

This undated transmission electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2, also known as novel coronavirus, the virus that causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S. Virus particles are shown emerging from the surface of cells cultured in the lab. The spikes on the outer edge of the virus parti
3

Does this enzyme raise the chance of COVID-related death?

Illustrative image of an enzyme
4

Global Jewish population numbers 15.2 million

A kippah demonstration in front of a synagogue in Berlin
5

Egypt pumps toxic gas into Gaza tunnel, three Palestinians dead - report

AN IDF SOLDIER stands next to an entrance to a cross-border attack tunnel dug from Gaza to Israel, near Kissufim last year.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by