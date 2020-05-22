Cyprus gives green light for Israeli tourists amid coronavirus

In order to fly to Cyrpus between the dates June 9 and 19, Israeli citizens will first need to take a coronavirus test within the 72 hours leading up to their arrival, which must come back with negative results.

After June 19, the test will no longer be required according to KAN.

Cyrpus has cumulatively had fewer than a 1,000 coronavirus cases since the beginning of the outbreak, and only 17 deaths according to John Hopkins University's coronavirus tally. Meanwhile, Israel has been able to maintain control on coronavirus cases in the country, as the number of cases rapidly lowers by the day. As of Friday afternoon, Israel has just over 2,600 active cases.

Cyrpus announced on Friday, that starting on June 9 Israelis will be able to enter country without being requested to enter quarantine, KAN News reported.