Czech Republic affirms commitment to move embassy to Jerusalem

The Czech Republic is ready to take further steps towards moving its embassy to Israel to Jerusalem, a spokesman for Czech President Miloš Zeman said on Monday.The government committed to "further strengthening of our representation in Jerusalem," in a readout from a meeting of top Czech government officials, including Zeman and the country's prime minister, foreign minister, defense minister, interior minister and parliament speaker. Zeman's spokesman Jiří Ovčáček explained that moving the Czech embassy to Jerusalem is one of the president's long-term goals.Prague opened a "Czech House" in Jerusalem in November 2018, meant to be a first step towards opening an embassy in the capital. The house includes a cultural center, branches of the Czech Republic's trade and tourism offices, and a space for the Czech Ambassador to hold meetings in the capital.Zeman has long expressed hope to move the Czech Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, but Czech Prime Minister Andrej Babis has said the country will not break from the EU position, opposing such embassy moves and recognition of Jerusalem as Israel's capital.Now, the government has agreed to the next step towards moving the embassy, "further strengthening our presence in Jerusalem and elevating it onto the diplomatic level," Ovčáček said.As for the practical implications of the government's announcement, there will be an "analysis of concrete options of further steps towards increasing the diplomatic presence in Jerusalem" by the Czech Foreign Ministry, which will then make decisions about what to do next, he added. There is no timeline for moving the embassy, due to the international sensitivities, and the Czech Republic will continue to move gradually in that direction, the president's spokesman explained."What is important: For the President of the Czech Republic, moving the embassy to Jerusalem is the message of his heart. Mr. President is patient and he is gradually moving towards realizing the message of his heart!" Ovčáček wrote.Israeli Ambassador to the Czech Republic tweeted that he was "pleased to hear" of the government's decision.The Highest Constitutional Officials, as they are known, also "highly appreciated" the peace agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, "have the potential to fundamentally change the current destabilizing dynamics in the region and result in cooperation and peace in the region," the post-meeting readout states.