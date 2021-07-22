The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Daycares transferred to Education Ministry jurisdiction

The ministry will take on all the responsibilities, like training the staff.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 22, 2021 14:57
A DAYCARE CENTER in Jerusalem. [Illustrative photo] (photo credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM)
The government announced that it has approved the transfer of daycares into the Education Ministry's jurisdiction on Monday.
The ministry will be taking responsibility for the education and pedagogy of children up to the age of three and the training of the staff who works in these daycares. 
The funding of daycare will remain the responsibility of the Finance Ministry.
As part of the transfer process, the Education Ministry will receive a budget of NIS 200 million.
The transfer process is expected to be completed by January 1, 2022. The moment the process is complete, the Education Ministry will begin to tighten the supervision structure in daycares.  
The training process of daycare staff has already begun alongside amendments to the supervision law and the camera law, which were made by Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton three years ago.
Toward the beginning of the next school year, Shasha-Biton will sit with the Education Ministry to put together an organized work plan that includes all educational aspects related to daycares. 


