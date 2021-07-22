Daycares transferred to Education Ministry jurisdiction

The government announced that it has approved the transfer of daycares into the Education Ministry's jurisdiction on Monday.

The ministry will be taking responsibility for the education and pedagogy of children up to the age of three and the training of the staff who works in these daycares.

The funding of daycare will remain the responsibility of the Finance Ministry.

As part of the transfer process, the Education Ministry will receive a budget of NIS 200 million.

The transfer process is expected to be completed by January 1, 2022. The moment the process is complete, the Education Ministry will begin to tighten the supervision structure in daycares.

The training process of daycare staff has already begun alongside amendments to the supervision law and the camera law, which were made by Education Minister Dr. Yifat Shasha-Biton three years ago.