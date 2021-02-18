The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Dead whale washes on Ashkelon beach, likely killed by tar

Reports also indicated that several sea turtles also washed up dead, but this has yet to be confirmed.

By AARON REICH, IDAN ZONSHINE  
FEBRUARY 18, 2021 20:42
A baby common whale which washed up on the shore of Nitzanim Beach in southern Israel, Feb. 18, 2021. (photo credit: DAVID HALFON/NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
A baby common whale which washed up on the shore of Nitzanim Beach in southern Israel, Feb. 18, 2021.
(photo credit: DAVID HALFON/NATURE AND PARKS AUTHORITY)
 A dead whale washed ashore Nitzan Beach near Ashkelon on Thursday, Israeli media reported, after it was first spotted by surfers.  
According to Nature and Parks Authority inspector David Halfon, who arrived on the scene, the whale is a calf and just 10 meters in length.  
Common whales, such as this one, normally grow up to 20 meters in the Mediterranean, and can grow up to 24 meters in the oceans, Dr. Aviad Sheinin of the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station and the Delphis Association said in a statement.
  
Initial tests indicated that cause of death was due to massive amounts of tar which had piled up on Wednesday due to runoff from a major storm which swept through the country.
Reports also indicated that several sea turtles also washed up dead, but this has yet to be confirmed.
Press queries have been sent to the Nature and Parks Authority.
The incident follows reports of lumps of tar piling up on Israeli beaches due tot he stormy weather, with the Environmental Protection Ministry saying on Wednesday that they will continue to do so for 48 hours.
The ministry instructed local councils to begin emergency protocols to get cleaning crews in place for Thursday when the storm is expected to pass.
The tar itself is “of an unknown source,” Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement at the time, adding that her ministry is investigating its origin.
However, experts reason they are the result of an oil spill from a shipping vessel that passed along the coast.
"The beach pollution that we see today from Nitzanim in the South to Rosh Hanikra in the North, and which was caused by yesterday's storm, is one of the most dire we've ever seen in Israel," Nature and Parks Authority Director-General Shaul Goldstein said in a video statement Thursday. 
"We just started cleaning this morning and we've already removed five tons of tar from the beaches. Our estimate is that we will reach dozens of tons of tar, which now covers beaches across the country.
"We call on the authorities to find those responsible for this oceanic pollution, punish them and make them pay for what they did.
"In addition, we have designated a task force to start cleaning beaches starting on Sunday. We call on the public to come and volunteer. It's very sisyphean work, but we want our children to see golden sands and rocks of Genesis on the beaches. Otherwise, we'll just be stuck with this tar."
"It is painful to see that once again, animals are suffering and paying the price of human actions," a spokesperson for the animal rights group Animals Now told The Jerusalem Post
"The marine animals, mostly fish, suffer daily from intensive fishing – the fishing industry has basically declared a war on marine life with its huge nets catching, hurting and killing with no distinction. There are worrying estimations that as soon as 2050, most marine animals will cease to exist due to this human greed. As if this wasn't enough, the careless atrocities such as this tar spill put the animals in even greater danger. As a matter of policy and as a matter of individual actions, a true change in the way we view and treat fish and other marine animals must change dramatically."
Jerusalem Post Staff contributed to this report.


Tags beach environment animals
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Hot Opinion

Jpost editorial logo

Standing with Israel against the ICC boosts credibility

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Gil Troy

Daily Blood Libel: Jews won’t vaccinate Palestinians – NOT! - opinion

 By GIL TROY
Emily Schrader

Why are Jewish groups fighting the IHRA antisemitism definition? - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
TAMIR GILAT: Goals, Giving and Gratitude.

Cancer, 10 years later: I am not the story of my life - opinion

 By TAMIR GILAT
Walter Bingham

Israel Elections: Lack of Anglo representation is an insult - opinion

 By WALTER BINGHAM

Most Read

1

US threatens to ban Israeli planes landing in America - report

The A330-900neo plane
2

Lab tests suggest Israeli-made face mask eliminates over 99% of coronavirus

Sonovia mask
3

COVID-19: 40% of new serious cases are under 60 - here’s why

A woman and her dog are seen on Jaffa Street in Jerusalem after the coronavirus lockdown ends, on February 8, 2021.
4

Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug reduces length of COVID-19 infection

Ivermectin
5

Pfizer CEO shares his family's tragic story during the Holocaust

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla lit the 7th nigh candle of Hanukkah

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by