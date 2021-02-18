Dead whale washes on Ashkelon beach, likely killed by tar

According to Nature and Parks Authority inspector David Halfon, who arrived on the scene, the whale is a calf and just 10 meters in length.Common whales, such as this one, normally grow up to 20 meters in the Mediterranean, and can grow up to 24 meters in the oceans, Dr. Aviad Sheinin of the Morris Kahn Marine Research Station and the Delphis Association said in a statement.



הערב נפלט לוויתן מצוי בדרום שמורת ניצנים. פקח רטג דוד חלפון הגיע לחוף וראה כי מדובר לוויתן מצוי (גור) בגודל 10 מטרים. מנכל רטג: ״אירוע זיהום הזפת מסתבר כאירוע גדול וחמור מאוד עם נזק סביבתי גדול מאוד שייקח לנו זמן רב לטפל בו. קוראים למשרד להגנס לחקור את האירוע ולמצוא את האשמים pic.twitter.com/DAGpESSuXF February 18, 2021

Reports also indicated that several sea turtles also washed up dead, but this has yet to be confirmed.

Press queries have been sent to the Nature and Parks Authority.

The incident follows reports of lumps of tar piling up on Israeli beaches due tot he stormy weather, with the Environmental Protection Ministry saying on Wednesday that they will continue to do so for 48 hours.

The ministry instructed local councils to begin emergency protocols to get cleaning crews in place for Thursday when the storm is expected to pass.

The tar itself is “of an unknown source,” Environmental Protection Minister Gila Gamliel said in a statement at the time, adding that her ministry is investigating its origin.

"The beach pollution that we see today from Nitzanim in the South to Rosh Hanikra in the North, and which was caused by yesterday's storm, is one of the most dire we've ever seen in Israel," Nature and Parks Authority Director-General Shaul Goldstein said in a video statement Thursday. "We just started cleaning this morning and we've already removed five tons of tar from the beaches. Our estimate is that we will reach dozens of tons of tar, which now covers beaches across the country. "We call on the authorities to find those responsible for this oceanic pollution, punish them and make them pay for what they did. "In addition, we have designated a task force to start cleaning beaches starting on Sunday. We call on the public to come and volunteer. It's very sisyphean work, but we want our children to see golden sands and rocks of Genesis on the beaches. Otherwise, we'll just be stuck with this tar." "It is painful to see that once again, animals are suffering and paying the price of human actions," a spokesperson for the animal rights group Animals Now told The Jerusalem Post. "The marine animals, mostly fish, suffer daily from intensive fishing – the fishing industry has basically declared a war on marine life with its huge nets catching, hurting and killing with no distinction. There are worrying estimations that as soon as 2050, most marine animals will cease to exist due to this human greed. As if this wasn't enough, the careless atrocities such as this tar spill put the animals in even greater danger. As a matter of policy and as a matter of individual actions, a true change in the way we view and treat fish and other marine animals must change dramatically." However, experts reason they are the result of an oil spill from a shipping vessel that passed along the coast.

Initial tests indicated that cause of death was due to massive amounts of tar which had piled up on Wednesday due to runoff from a major storm which swept through the country.