The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Death threats on health officials spike as kids COVID vaccine debate nears

Violent and abusive threats against leading health officials are at an all-time high as the debate on vaccinating kids aged 5-11 nears.

By MAAYAN JAFFE-HOFFMAN
Published: NOVEMBER 8, 2021 08:11
SHARON ALROY-PREIS participates in a Health Ministry video urging citizens to follow coronavirus regulations. (photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO)
SHARON ALROY-PREIS participates in a Health Ministry video urging citizens to follow coronavirus regulations.
(photo credit: REUVEN KASTRO)
As Israel nears making a final decision on whether to vaccinate children aged five to 11, violent and abusive threats against health professionals are spiking more than ever before. 
“We have seen an increase of threats, and death threats specifically, mainly throughout the past weeks when children’s vaccinations were put forward and it seems that there will be a recommendation by the Health Ministry to vaccinate children,” said Tomer Lotan, director-general of the Public Security Ministry.
The US Food and Drug Administration made a decision last month to greenlight the Pfizer vaccine for the inoculation of young children, a decision that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed last week. Kids have already started getting the jab in America and children’s vaccines - smaller vials with 10 microgram doses - have been ordered from Pfizer and are expected to be delivered to Israel next week. 
The Health Ministry has still not made a final decision about whether it will air the final debate of its senior advisors on the matter of vaccinating kids, which is slated to take place Wednesday evening, mainly for fear of verbal and other backlash against committee members by the public.
On Sunday, Health Ministry Director-General Nachman Ash told 103FM radio station that the committee members feel they will be freer to discuss the issue seriously if the meeting is closed.
Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90) Health worker prepares a Covid-19 vaccine at a temporary Clalit health care center in Jerusalem, September 30, 2021. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)
“They are afraid in light of the reactions in the previous discussion, there were very harsh reactions during the discussion,” he said.
Lotan said that while his ministry is not exposed to the details of Israeli Police investigations, he was aware of “dozens of threats coming mainly on social networks and directly to cellular phones by WhatsApps and phone calls.”
He said that conspiracy theories and violent threats by anti-vaxxers are charged all over the world, but that the line that is being crossed in Israel is that they are being directly targeted at public servants - something the country has not seen until now.
“We have seen more and more circles involved in such conspiracies, but never seen beliefs so dramatically connected to a threat on public servants. This is the line we definitely do not want crossed and that is why we are taking it so seriously,” Lotan said.
The Police is charged with determining whether or not the threats are “above the criminal threshold,” meaning that the individuals who are spewing the threats must be sought after and prosecuted. According to Israeli law, the majority of the threats that health officials are receiving are below this threshold and fall in the realm of freedom of speech.
Nonetheless, he confirmed that the Police and his ministry are taking all steps to ensure the safety of health professionals, including Head of Public Health Services Dr. Sharon Alroy-Preis, who was assigned a bodyguard at the end of last month after a series of threats escalated to the level of concern. 
Police had already been patrolling her family’s home, and the Health Ministry had opened up a special hotline for health workers to report threats against them.
When asked if she feared for her life, Alroy-Preis told Ynet over the weekend that “there is fear” and that “the threats are definitely significant.” She said, however, that she would not allow the fear to overwhelm her or stop her from doing her work on behalf of the public. 
“The issue [of children’s vaccination] is so sensitive in Israeli discourse today that we need to be profoundly careful to make sure nothing happens,” Lotan said. “We cannot say that any measures we are taking are overkill. We would prefer to take extra measures than not do the right thing.
“It is up to the Police to decide what element of security should be attached to each of those people according to the threat,” Lotan explained. “We cannot say this level or that level provides you with a security guard and this and that just patrolling. This is up to the police to do an assessment of the threat and to recommend which steps should be taken.”
He said that the violence against health professionals comes in waves. He himself experienced threats when he served as head of the Shield of Israel program during the previous administration, but he said he never warranted security detail. 
Ash has also had threats against him but does not have a bodyguard. 
“We need to strengthen Sharon personally and the really amazing people at the Health Ministry,” Lotan stressed. “We need to stand with them.”


Tags Health Ministry death threat Coronavirus
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Israel must stand strong against reopening of US consulate - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL

Is Benjamin Netanyahu's political career over? - opinion

 By YAAKOV KATZ

My Word: A change in climate

 By LIAT COLLINS
Amotz Asa-El

By shunning COP26, Russia and China could doom us all

 By AMOTZ ASA-EL
Ruthie Blum

COP26: A climate carnival to remember and ridicule - opinion

 By RUTHIE BLUM
Most Read
1

Asteroid the size of Eiffel Tower heading for Earth in December

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
2

Asteroid skimmed past Earth and no one saw it coming

An asteroid is seen heading towards the planet in this artistic rendition.
3

Aravrit - new app designs script that combines Hebrew and Arabic

Diagrams showing how Aravrit combines Hebrew and Arabic letters.
4

NASA scientist answers: When was the last time an asteroid hit Earth?

An asteroid is seen heading for Earth in an illustrative photo.
5

Drill for 2,000 rockets a day and internal strife: IDF preps for war

IDF soldiers drill war with Gaza in the Southern Storm drill.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by