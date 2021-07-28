The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Defense establishment to receive NIS 58 billion in 2022 budget

The IDF has not had a budget in three years.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM  
JULY 28, 2021 11:19
IDF artillery on the northern border between Israel and Lebanon, July 15, 2021. (photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
IDF artillery on the northern border between Israel and Lebanon, July 15, 2021.
(photo credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
After three years without a budget, Israel’s defense establishment will receive NIS 58 billion in the upcoming 2022 budget, an increase of NIS 7 billion.
The allocation was finalized late on Tuesday night by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.
The funds will be used to “equip and strengthen” the IDF in accordance with the threats that Israel faces, “with an emphasis on purchasing from defense companies operating in Israel’s periphery,” read a statement released by the Defense Ministry. 
Of the budget, NIS 750 million will be allocated to the Home Front Command in 2022, and money will also go towards the overhaul of mental health services in the army, as well as towards the “From Uniform to Studies” scholarship program that helps pay the college or university tuition of discharged combat soldiers.
“The Prime Minister, the Finance Minister and the Defense Minister welcome the agreement and call on all ministers and ministries to reach an understanding as soon as possible in order to approve the state budget in an orderly manner in the government and the Knesset,” read the statement.
IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi has stressed several times that the IDF has a window of time to increase the gap between Israel and her enemies without going to war and has built the military’s Momentum multi-year to face future battlefields.
In order to move forward central aspects of the plan, Kohavi had to divert funds and carried out internal cuts and changes in priorities. 
Without a budget for the past three years the IDF had been unable to purchase the amount of munitions that was needed and upgrade basic infrastructure for ground forces. Nevertheless the IDF was still able to close deals with Israeli defense companies for equipment and weapons.
Changes in force design also saved the military funds and strengthened units with more assets.
But the lack of a budget has made it difficult to carry out key defensive projects, including the border wall with Lebanon and fix the countless holes in the border fence in the West Bank. The military has also been unable to improve shelters for the home front, especially in the north where the IDF is engaged in an ongoing war-between-wars against Iran’s military entrenchment.
Two weeks ago KAN public broadcaster reported that the Israeli military asked for a major budget increase worth billions of shekels so that it can strengthen its attack capabilities should it need to attack Iran’s nuclear program.
Israel considers Iran’s nuclear program as the number one concern and according to recent intelligence assessments, Iran is less than a year away from a nuclear weapon and has accelerated its nuclear enrichment activity. 
Two weeks ago Gantz called for Israel to step up preparations should Iran obtain a nuclear weapon.
“Against the greatest threat — Iran arming itself with a nuclear weapon — we have no choice but to expand our force build-up, to continue to rely on our human capital and to adapt our capabilities and our plans,”
In his speech the defense minister called on the government to allow the country’s security services to “maintain military superiority, which allows our existence and our efforts to obtain peace.” 
According to him, doing so is not “a privilege but a real existential need.”
The Jerusalem Post staff contributed to this report


Tags Budget IDF Military
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Jpost editorial logo

Crunch time to stop Iran from getting nuclear weapons - editorial

 By JPOST EDITORIAL
Susan Hattis Rolef

Likud MKs are pawns in Bibi’s game - opinion

 By SUSAN HATTIS ROLEF
David Klahr

Israel's government must act to save our children’s education - opinion

 By DAVID KLAHR
Emily Schrader

Iran must be banned from Olympics - opinion

 By EMILY SCHRADER
NEW YORK CONSUL-GENERAL Ido Aharoni meets with ‘Jerusalem Post’ staffers yesterday

What is the State of Israel's diplomacy? - opinion

 By IDO AHARONI
Most Read
1

Israeli lab: Some existing drugs could stop COVID at almost 100%

Vials of the Sputnik V (Gam-COVID-Vac) vaccine are seen at the Del-Pest Central Hospital in Budapest, Hungary, February 12, 2021.
2

Coronavirus in Israel: What do we know about the 143 hospitalized people?

A technician collects swab samples for COVID-19, at a testing center run by the Tel Aviv municipality in cooperation with Tel haShomer hospital, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, on July 20, 2021.
3

More than 1,000 Israelis test positive for COVID

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett addresses the coronavirus cabinet on Friday, July 16, as number of new cases rise
4

COVID: Entrance of vaccinated to Israel postponed again amid outbreak

THE ALMOST empty Ben-Gurion Airport last week.
5

Israel to become first in world to test Oravax oral COVID-19 vaccine

Pills

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by