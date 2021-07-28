Defense establishment to receive NIS 58 billion in 2022 budget

The allocation was finalized late on Tuesday night by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman, and Defense Minister Benny Gantz.

The funds will be used to “equip and strengthen” the IDF in accordance with the threats that Israel faces, “with an emphasis on purchasing from defense companies operating in Israel’s periphery,” read a statement released by the Defense Ministry.

Of the budget, NIS 750 million will be allocated to the Home Front Command in 2022, and money will also go towards the overhaul of mental health services in the army, as well as towards the “From Uniform to Studies” scholarship program that helps pay the college or university tuition of discharged combat soldiers.

“The Prime Minister, the Finance Minister and the Defense Minister welcome the agreement and call on all ministers and ministries to reach an understanding as soon as possible in order to approve the state budget in an orderly manner in the government and the Knesset,” read the statement.

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi has stressed several times that the IDF has a window of time to increase the gap between Israel and her enemies without going to war and has built the military’s Momentum multi-year to face future battlefields.

In order to move forward central aspects of the plan, Kohavi had to divert funds and carried out internal cuts and changes in priorities.

Without a budget for the past three years the IDF had been unable to purchase the amount of munitions that was needed and upgrade basic infrastructure for ground forces. Nevertheless the IDF was still able to close deals with Israeli defense companies for equipment and weapons.

Changes in force design also saved the military funds and strengthened units with more assets.

But the lack of a budget has made it difficult to carry out key defensive projects, including the border wall with Lebanon and fix the countless holes in the border fence in the West Bank. The military has also been unable to improve shelters for the home front, especially in the north where the IDF is engaged in an ongoing war-between-wars against Iran’s military entrenchment.

Two weeks ago KAN public broadcaster reported that the Israeli military asked for a major budget increase worth billions of shekels so that it can strengthen its attack capabilities should it need to attack Iran’s nuclear program.

Israel considers Iran’s nuclear program as the number one concern and according to recent intelligence assessments, Iran is less than a year away from a nuclear weapon and has accelerated its nuclear enrichment activity.

Two weeks ago Gantz called for Israel to step up preparations should Iran obtain a nuclear weapon.

“Against the greatest threat — Iran arming itself with a nuclear weapon — we have no choice but to expand our force build-up, to continue to rely on our human capital and to adapt our capabilities and our plans,”

In his speech the defense minister called on the government to allow the country’s security services to “maintain military superiority, which allows our existence and our efforts to obtain peace.”

