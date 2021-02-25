The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Defense Ministry chooses CH-53K as IDF’s new heavy-lift helicopters

CH-53Ks are an "urgent" replacement to the aging "Yasur" helicopters.

By UDI SHAHAM  
FEBRUARY 25, 2021 19:06
Lockheed Martin Sikorsky's Ch-53K on the tarmac at Berlin Air Show (photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
Lockheed Martin Sikorsky's Ch-53K on the tarmac at Berlin Air Show
(photo credit: ANNA AHRONHEIM)
 The Defense Ministry announced on Thursday it chose Lockheed Martin’s CH-53K heavy-lift helicopters to replace the old Yassur helicopters.
The ministry said in a statement that Defense Minister Benny Gantz accepted the recommendations presented by IDF Chief of the Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi and Defense Ministry Director-General Maj.-Gen. (ret.) Amir Eshel, to select the CH-53K helicopters as the IDF’s new heavy-lift aircraft, as part of the IDF’s “Tnufa” (Momentum), multi-year plan.
The “Yasur” helicopters are employed by the IAF since the late 1960s. Eshel, a former IAF commander, warned in November that the IDF “urgently” needs a new heavy-lifters platform.
“There is no country in the world that flies platforms that are this old,” he said then.
Following the announcement on Thursday, Gantz said that “the decision to purchase new heavy-lift helicopters for the IAF, after decades, is a significant step in progressing the IDF’s force build-up. It is also essential to the IDF’s ability to carry out a wide range of operational activities.
“The new helicopter is adapted to the [IAF’s] operational requirements and to the challenges of the changing battlefield,” he said.
The ministry said in a statement that the decision was made following a professional assessment that included test flights in all the proposed aircraft, as well as a thorough examination of the various alternatives in terms of engineering, technological, maintenance, and other considerations.
All details, including the number of helicopters requested, will be brought to the approval of the Ministerial Committee for Procurement as soon as possible.
The move comes as part of a major aircraft procurement deal worth billions of dollars between the IDF and the US.
Earlier this week, the Defense Ministry said it is buying two aerial refueling tankers.
The Boeing KC-46a tankers are intended to replace Israel’s aging Re’em fleet, which consists of converted Boeing 707s.
As part of the deal, the ministry will purchase two other tankers in the future. It also exercised its option to purchase another F-35 squadron.


